DC cop turned CNN contributor Michael Fanone explains how Donald Trump is just like Osama bin Laden

Sarah D  |  3:07 PM on August 03, 2023
AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik, Pool

In December 2021, Michael Fanone, who had been a D.C. Metro Police officer during the January 6 riots, decided that he could better serve his community — the whole country, even — by resigning from the force and joining CNN as a contributor.

Well, for what it's worth, he seems to have made the transition very smoothly, and he's effortlessly living down to our worst expectations. Here he is contributing to CNN by likening Donald Trump to Osama bin Laden: 

Donald Trump has said and done some pretty terrible things in his nearly 80 years of life. But even the worst thing he has ever done does not put him in Osama-bin-Laden territory. Something like that shouldn't even need to be said, but because CNN has such great taste in contributors, there's actually a need to make a distinction between Donald Trump and Osama bin Laden. 

Yeah, when it comes to judging character, nobody does it quite like the Resistance.

What an insanely, disgustingly, mind-numbingly stupid time to be alive.

To her credit, even the anchor seemed shocked by Fanone's outrageous comparison. Though it was nice of her to try to rationalize it for him. Ugh. She should've just had her producer cut Fanone's mic and tell him to get the hell outta there with his garbage take.

She should have. But she didn't. Because this ... is CNN, after all. And they've got a reputation to maintain.

Fortunately, with contributors like Michael Fanone, maintaining that reputation shouldn't be difficult at all.

At least they get to share that honor with huge swaths of the Left.

***

