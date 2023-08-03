DC cop turned CNN contributor Michael Fanone explains how Donald Trump is just like Osama bin Laden

In December 2021, Michael Fanone, who had been a D.C. Metro Police officer during the January 6 riots, decided that he could better serve his community — the whole country, even — by resigning from the force and joining CNN as a contributor.

Well, for what it's worth, he seems to have made the transition very smoothly, and he's effortlessly living down to our worst expectations. Here he is contributing to CNN by likening Donald Trump to Osama bin Laden:

FORMER DC COP MICHAEL FANONE: "Osama Bin Laden was a terrorist who committed a horrific act against American people and against our Republic and I believe that Donald Trump is a terrorist who committed horrific acts against the American people.” pic.twitter.com/wYkkRdCQiC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 3, 2023

Donald Trump has said and done some pretty terrible things in his nearly 80 years of life. But even the worst thing he has ever done does not put him in Osama-bin-Laden territory. Something like that shouldn't even need to be said, but because CNN has such great taste in contributors, there's actually a need to make a distinction between Donald Trump and Osama bin Laden.

Congratulations to all the left wing clowns who made this security guard a celebrity. https://t.co/3Su04V0Ojb — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 3, 2023

Yeah, when it comes to judging character, nobody does it quite like the Resistance.

What an insanely, disgustingly, mind-numbingly stupid time to be alive.

I'm so confused how anyone can draw these conclusions — #BanGlueTraps (@IndyMale) August 3, 2023

Oh come on lol — HOTEP 悪いバナー (@HotepBadBanner) August 3, 2023

We live in ridiculous, hyperbolic, clickbait times that seemingly prevent all but a few from measured, appropriate reactions to people and events. Trump is neither comparable to Bin Laden nor fit to be President. If you agree, please join me in my Coalition of the Sane. https://t.co/DDpNLWqbuA — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) August 3, 2023

Osama bin Laden?



Seriously?



9/11?



Shameless https://t.co/EKWnix6NwR — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 3, 2023

To her credit, even the anchor seemed shocked by Fanone's outrageous comparison. Though it was nice of her to try to rationalize it for him. Ugh. She should've just had her producer cut Fanone's mic and tell him to get the hell outta there with his garbage take.

She should have. But she didn't. Because this ... is CNN, after all. And they've got a reputation to maintain.

Fortunately, with contributors like Michael Fanone, maintaining that reputation shouldn't be difficult at all.

@CNN losing even more credibility by the day . — Fume (@fumeyokosakie) August 3, 2023

At least they get to share that honor with huge swaths of the Left.

