John Hayward's must-read thread warns about Dems' double standard that could '[tear] the Republic apart'

Sarah D  |  12:47 PM on August 02, 2023
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Conservative author and commentator John Hayward has a knack for zeroing in on the heart of threats to conservatism and to America's future as a republic. Maybe that's why his Twitter handle is @Doc_0. We should ask him about that at some point.

Anyway, this morning, he posted another of his signature must-read threads, this time about the double standard for Democrats when it comes to undermining elections. Obviously, everything that Donald Trump has done to undermine the public's faith in free and fair elections has been nothing short of disgraceful and antithetical to America's election process. But it's important to remember that before Donald Trump was denying the outcome of elections, the Democratic Party — with plenty of heavy lifting from the mainstream media and progressives — did it, too. And not just in 2016. Remember Stacey Abrams? Her election denial is on par with Trump's (she did a whole lot of fundraising off of it), but she has managed to escape the kind of condemnation from Democrats that Trump and his far-right GOP allies and supporters have received. The double standard is real, and what it says about where the country is headed is nothing short of incredibly disturbing.

And now, without further ado, Hayward's thread:

