Man who didn't get sweetheart plea deal examines the two tiers of justice

Emails reveal how Biden admin exerted pressure on Facebook to suppress certain COVID-related content

Sarah D  |  11:58 AM on July 28, 2023
Sarah D.

Donald Trump ran the country just like Adolf Hitler.

Ron DeSantis would run the country just like Benito Mussolini.

The (R) after Republican politicians' names should really be an (F), for fascism. Because what is the Republican Party if not a bunch of fascists? You certainly won't find any fascist tendencies in the Democratic Party, no sirree. Just look at the most powerful Democrat in the country right now. Joe Biden. He's a benevolent ruler with a love and respect for the people who elected him. He's America's ice-cream-loving, hair-sniffing grandpa! And he cares about us so much that he will stop at nothing to protect us from things that can hurt us. Like social media content that conflicts with official White House talking points and policies.

Actually, that sounds exactly like something a fascist dictator would do. Maybe Joe Biden's not such a benevolent ruler after all:

More from the Wall Street Journal:

“We have consistently made it clear that we believe social-media companies have a critical responsibility to take account of the effects of their platforms that they have on the American people, while making independent decisions about the content of their platforms,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a Thursday press briefing. Asked to comment for this article later Thursday, a White House spokesperson pointed to those comments. 

...

The emails viewed by the Journal, which haven’t been previously reported, date to the spring and summer of 2021, when the White House was mounting a nationwide push for Americans to get vaccinated for Covid-19. Part of that push included a public and private campaign to get Facebook to more aggressively police vaccine-related content.

Administration officials had come to believe that many Americans were hesitant to get vaccines because of false information they saw on Facebook. “They’re killing people,” President Biden said that July. 

The tongue-lashing caused Facebook to re-evaluate its policies about Covid-19 content—discussions that involved high-level company officials including Clegg and then-Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, the emails viewed by the Journal show. 

Following the president’s “killing people” comment, the Facebook vice president circulated a memo assessing the difference between Facebook’s content policies and the Biden administration’s demands—some of which the company appeared ready to push back on. 

“There is likely a significant gap between what the WH would like us to remove and what we are comfortable removing,” the Facebook vice president said.   

Basically, the White House was exerting major pressure on Facebook to conceal any information deemed by the White House to be false (even if it wasn't false at all). This included jokes about COVID origins and vaccines.

If you think that sounds insane and dark, that's because it is.

What is this is not textbook fascism? The Biden administration effectively pointed a gun at Facebook and said "Silence debate and discussion or you're not gonna like how this ends for you."

Perhaps the only thing more disturbing than that is the fact that there are people out there who exist who fully support the government suppressing free speech.

The Wall Street Journal isn't pushing that, but the fact that Ned is laser-focused on that says a lot about how much he values free speech. Which is not at all.

What???

We'd like to see the part of the Constitution that gives the government the power to censor and suppress speech.

No, misinformation is insisting that the government has not only a right but an obligation run roughshod over the First Amendment. And you know what? That kind of misinformation shouldn't be censored, either.

It's genuinely scary that any American citizen would defend the Biden administration on this.


