Apparently Hunter Biden's lawyers are really pissed that Judge Noreika questioned both sides on plea deal

Hunter Biden, all things considered, has had it pretty good. Yeah, he's a drug addict and absentee father and perpetual screwup, but the fact that Joe Biden is his father has afforded him ample opportunity to avoid taking any real accountability for any of that.

And yet, despite getting away with murder (figuratively, we assume), he still thinks he's some kind of victim who just can't catch a break. And apparently his legal team is quite happy to indulge that mentality, and even engage in it themselves:

Hunter Biden's legal team was still fuming hours after the hearing yesterday, suggesting that the judge seemed intent on not letting the plea agreement go forward after deliberately questioning lawyers on both sides about the terms of the deal. https://t.co/ynY33zGPqf — Axios (@axios) July 27, 2023

More from Axios:

Hours after the hearing, Biden's team was still fuming, suggesting that Noreika seemed intent on not letting the plea agreement go forward after deliberately questioning lawyers on both sides about the terms of the deal. But the judge's questioning did reveal a disagreement over whether the agreement on the tax charges was linked to a gun charge against Biden. Prosecutors said it wasn't; Biden's team thought it was — and they repeatedly argued about it in open court.

Noreika frustrated those involved in the case when, after two hours of questioning, she said she wasn't sure whether the structure of the proposed plea deal was constitutional.

One member of Biden's team ruefully compared Noreika to Judge Lance Ito, who presided over the O.J. Simpson murder trial in 1995 and was widely criticized for letting it become chaotic.

There is literally no way in hell that Hunter Biden's legal doesn't know that he's dirty. So their outrage isn't moral outrage. They're just pissed off that the judge isn't blindly nodding along with them.

Axios reports the Hunter Biden legal team is angry at Judge Noreika for 'deliberately questioning lawyers on both sides about the terms of the deal.' Imagine that. https://t.co/0o1WQ1nxb1 — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 27, 2023

Not being legal scholars ourselves, we feel like it's actually pretty encouraging that the judge is trying to get as many answers to as many questions as possible, from both sides.

The audacity.. 😂 — Kenneth Noisewater (@corp_tyrell) July 27, 2023

Oh, no! A judge asked questions. Quelle horreur! — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) July 27, 2023

Oh noes!

Have they become so utterly arrogant that they truly believe no one has a right to question anything they do? — kath (@Muskadoptme) July 27, 2023

Sad!

Figures that Hunter Biden's lawyers would take such great offense to the notion that no one is above the law. Anyone who would represent someone as rotten as Hunter Biden clearly doesn't put the letter of the law first. Or basic integrity, for that matter.

And how did they take out their anger? https://t.co/UGg7Z83VeU — Tristan Leavitt (@tristanleavitt) July 27, 2023

They definitely have a lot of anger on behalf of their client:

Last summer Hunter Biden's attorney Chris Clark told Delaware prosecutors that if they charged Hunter Biden for the 2014-2015 years (the years involving Burisma and, we now know, allegations both Hunter and Joe were bribed), they would be committing "career suicide." https://t.co/3blH7Iws1D pic.twitter.com/WbzwGvZi96 — Tristan Leavitt (@tristanleavitt) July 27, 2023

On the eve of the plea hearing, Hunter Biden’s legal team called the clerk of the court to convey completely bogus allegations that the IRS whistleblower documents in @RepJasonSmith's amicus brief contained "grand jury secret information"--which if truly leaked can be prosecuted. pic.twitter.com/2AdITDXQlo — Tristan Leavitt (@tristanleavitt) July 27, 2023

This was without question a shot across the bow of our client, SSA Gary Shapley, and his fellow IRS whistleblower SA Joe Ziegler, both of whom were extremely careful *NOT* to release any information protected by Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 6(e) grand jury information. — Tristan Leavitt (@tristanleavitt) July 27, 2023

After yesterday's stunning developments, Hunter's lawyers are redoubling their efforts to take down these courageous IRS whistleblowers. Last night they filed a 10-page motion that specifically identified the IRS whistleblowers' testimony and documents as "prohibited by law." pic.twitter.com/l2uXxRtORg — Tristan Leavitt (@tristanleavitt) July 27, 2023

These baseless attacks have already been happening behind the scenes. A month ago today, the New York Times reported: "Hunter Biden’s lawyers have told the Justice Department that Mr. Shapley has broken federal laws that keep grand jury material secret."https://t.co/mO6yjlzuX4 — Tristan Leavitt (@tristanleavitt) July 27, 2023

Hunter Biden's lawyers are bad news. And they should be asked all the questions — because they have a whole lot to answer for.

