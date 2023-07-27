Alyssa Farah Griffin's gonna sit there and pretend she wouldn't oppose Brian Kemp...
Apparently Hunter Biden's lawyers are really pissed that Judge Noreika questioned both sides on plea deal

Sarah D  |  2:56 PM on July 27, 2023
Sarah D.

Hunter Biden, all things considered, has had it pretty good. Yeah, he's a drug addict and absentee father and perpetual screwup, but the fact that Joe Biden is his father has afforded him ample opportunity to avoid taking any real accountability for any of that.

And yet, despite getting away with murder (figuratively, we assume), he still thinks he's some kind of victim who just can't catch a break. And apparently his legal team is quite happy to indulge that mentality, and even engage in it themselves:

More from Axios:

Hours after the hearing, Biden's team was still fuming, suggesting that Noreika seemed intent on not letting the plea agreement go forward after deliberately questioning lawyers on both sides about the terms of the deal.

  • But the judge's questioning did reveal a disagreement over whether the agreement on the tax charges was linked to a gun charge against Biden. Prosecutors said it wasn't; Biden's team thought it was — and they repeatedly argued about it in open court.
  • Noreika frustrated those involved in the case when, after two hours of questioning, she said she wasn't sure whether the structure of the proposed plea deal was constitutional.
  • One member of Biden's team ruefully compared Noreika to Judge Lance Ito, who presided over the O.J. Simpson murder trial in 1995 and was widely criticized for letting it become chaotic.

There is literally no way in hell that Hunter Biden's legal doesn't know that he's dirty. So their outrage isn't moral outrage. They're just pissed off that the judge isn't blindly nodding along with them.

Not being legal scholars ourselves, we feel like it's actually pretty encouraging that the judge is trying to get as many answers to as many questions as possible, from both sides.

Oh noes!

Sad!

Figures that Hunter Biden's lawyers would take such great offense to the notion that no one is above the law. Anyone who would represent someone as rotten as Hunter Biden clearly doesn't put the letter of the law first. Or basic integrity, for that matter.

They definitely have a lot of anger on behalf of their client:

Hunter Biden's lawyers are bad news. And they should be asked all the questions — because they have a whole lot to answer for. 

Related:

Ex federal prosecutor explains why judge in Hunter Biden case 'smelled a rat'

