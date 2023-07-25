Bulwark BS merchant Cathy Young defends her lazy, dishonest reporting on Charles C.W. Cooke

Hillary Clinton blames MAGA Republicans for hot weather … in summer
Sarah D  |  10:22 AM on July 25, 2023
Twitchy

For a little while there, it was looking like Joe Biden — despite his advanced age and obvious decreased cognitive function — would be running for the Democratic presidential nomination unopposed. But then healing-crystal fairy Marianne Williamson entered the race. Her presence would likely be humorous, but not a serious threat to Biden's chances.

Robert F. Kennedy's long-term viability as a candidate remains to be seen, but he, unlike Williamson, does appear to be making a bit of a dent in Biden's mojo. Maybe it's RFK Jr.'s position on the COVID vaccine that's helping him. RFK Jr.'s been an loony anti-vaxxer for decades, but with some of the doubts about the COVID vaccine actually having legs, his anti-vaxx position has found a place in modern politics. His COVID vaccine skepticism, coupled with his defense for free speech, has endeared him to some on the Right. 

Charles C.W. Cooke, despite not being an RFK Jr. fan himself, is still able to recognize what some on the Right might find appealing about RFK Jr., even if he disagrees with them. And because of that, The Bulwark's Cathy Young concluded that Cooke would be a great example of a member of RFK's "fan club on the right." Cooke got a special shout-out in her recent piece:

Unfortunately, in Cathy's mind, writing about Cooke's remarks regarding RFK Jr. didn't require actually including the substance of Cooke's remarks. And, following criticism for that, she eventually found herself in the irritated position of deciding to include them later:

"Cooke now says." Cathy makes it sound like Cooke is the one who wasn't being honest. This woman is something else.

"Hack" might still be too polite a term for someone like Cathy Young. But Cooke is nothing if not the consummate gentleman.

Definitely:

Shut up, Cathy.

No kidding. This is The effing Bulwark we're dealing with.

That's an awful lot of tweets when what you really want to say is "Meh, who cares if I misrepresented Cooke's position in order to slime him?"

We will be the judge, Cathy. And our ruling is that it was indeed unfair, and that you indeed are every bit the hack we thought you were, and then some.

Ha!

She could have said that. She should have said that. But she didn't. And she won't.

And even if she did say it now, she's already make it abundantly clear that her apology would be worth nothing.

Yeah, well ... Cathy can't be bothered with such trivialities as honesty or humility.

Yeah, well, Cathy sucks, so.

The Bulwark wouldn't know integrity if it punched Young and The Bulwark in the face. That said, integrity definitely needs to punch The Bulwark in the face. Over and over and over again. 

***

CHARLES C.W. COOKE THE BULWARK

