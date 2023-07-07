Noam Blum puts progs' meltdowns over SCOTUS' affirmative action decision in hilarious perspective

It's been a little over a week since the Supreme Court handed down its ruling on affirmative action, but we have no doubt that the sting of being told that it's unconstitutional to admit or reject prospective students based solely on race hasn't gone away and in fact has developed into an open, festering wound. At least that's what we like to think. Racism itself is an open, festering wound, and the fact that colleges and universities like Harvard have used racism as a basis for admitting students is despicable.

And now, we can't help but thoroughly enjoy watching Harvard et al. squirm. And we're definitely enjoying the spectacle that is so-called "progressives" who are losing their minds over SCOTUS' decision. It's genuinely hilarious, particularly when you reflect back on all their unhinged takes about racism in the form of white supremacy, or, rather, "white supremacy." We have to use the quotes because to progressives, "white supremacy" means something different than what we know as white supremacy. For progressives, "white supremacy" is basically just code for "anything we don't like." And the irony of accusing conservatives of "white supremacy" while assuming that minorities are incapable of succeeding on their own merits and life experiences is completely lost on progressives.

And that's why we laugh at them.

It's also why we find this observation from Noam Blum, aka @neontaster, so perfect in its simplicity:

White Supremacy is more diverse than Harvard. pic.twitter.com/9fkra4Gi6N — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) July 7, 2023

How many times have we seen minority individuals who don't buy into Critical Race Theory or oppression narratives or just liberalism/progressivism in general smeared as either white supremacists or willing tools of white supremacists? At least four times, per Blum's tweet, but we know that number is much, much higher.

Here's one more pic.twitter.com/yGCL3ddoNf — Real Estate & Politics Guy (@A1Flipper) July 7, 2023

Ah, yes! An instant classic.

Those white supremacists sure let a lot of people in these days 🤷‍♀️ seriously this is so clownish. 😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/LVOjcIW6uu — JenNole2013 (@jensanti1890) July 7, 2023

Heh.

All time great tweet — Son of Dr. Spengler (unintentional self-parody) (@spengjr) July 7, 2023

*Chef's kiss* for Mr. Blum. His tweet is so funny because it's so true.

Friggin' progs, man. They really are the worst.

I’ve crossed paths with real white supremacy types. Open and accepting ain’t how they roll. These delightfully sheltered children of affluence know nothing about what they write. — MacktheKnife (@KnifeMackthe) July 7, 2023

