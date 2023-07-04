Bree Newsome Bass says if you're waving our lousy country's flag now, you're probably a white supremacist

Oilfield_Rando OWNS smug WaPo writer for 'going there' to hate on America for...
Sarah D  |  1:42 PM on July 04, 2023
Sarah D.

There's no holiday that's more quintessentially American than Independence Day.

And there's arguably no activity more quintessentially American far-leftist than using Independence Day as a prompt to crap all over America. Über-lefty artist and activist and self-described "free black woman" (an impressive feat given how oppressed she claims to be) Bree Newsome Bass enjoys that particular activity all year round, we should note, but on July 4, she enjoys it even more. So let's take a look at what sort of inspirational message of unity and patriotism she's crafted for us this year:

Narrator: Bree wasn't sorry. She should be, though. What a monumentally stupid take. 

None. Unless not being a raging Marxist idiot is a right, in which case Bree clearly doesn't have that right.

You know, just because she hates this country and its ideals doesn't mean everyone else has to. And we know it's kind of a cliché at this point to tell someone to move to another country if they hate it here so damn much, but Bree should really consider packing her backs and heading off to a place that's more aligned with her personal political beliefs. Nobody's waving American flags around in, say, Cuba or Venezuela. At least not without being thrown into prison indefinitely. Perhaps Bree should take all the money she's made during her career as a left-wing attention whore and buy some property in Caracas. Given how poor pretty much everyone else is there, she should be able to get a pretty nice place with her earnings and still have enough spare change to finance her "art."

Sam J.

So will we. You need help packing, Bree? Give us a call. Maybe we can stop by when our white supremacist rally wraps up. We'll even leave our American flags at home, just for you. 

'merica.

***

Related:

BLM activist Bree Newsome finds it 'FRIGHTENING' that white cops didn't let Ma'Khia Bryant do what teenagers have been doing 'for eons' and kill a black girl

Bree Newsome compares whiteness to cannibalism, says 'it's time to abolish policing'

Elie Mystal and Bree Newsome pre-emptively credit racist, white supremacist, 'Trump rally cellphone'-loving judge for Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal [videos]

***

