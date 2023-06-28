NBC News' spin on Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs radical LGBTQ+ executive orders is nothing if not 'Orwellian'

Obviously there's no way to turn back time, but it's hard not to feel an overwhelming sense of regret that nutball Kari Lake wound up being the 2022 GOP nominee for Governor of Arizona instead of someone saner and less conspiracy-theory-y and actually capable of beating a candidate as God-awful as Katie Hobbs. Because with Katie Hobbs in charge, Arizona is heading in some very disturbing and dangerous directions.

Particularly disturbing and dangerous is what's happening in terms of radical LGBTQ+ policy. Hobbs has just issued a pair of executive orders that throw science and evidence-based medicine out the window in favor of catering to woke ideologues:

Arizona Gov. Hobbs issued two pro-LGBTQ executive orders on Tuesday, banning state support of so-called conversion therapy and allowing transgender state employees to receive gender-affirming health care under their insurance plan. https://t.co/HTBncVtttJ — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 28, 2023

More from NBC News:

Under the executive actions, state agencies will be prohibited from using funds to promote or facilitate so-called conversion therapy, the scientifically discredited practice of using therapy to “convert” LGBTQ people to heterosexuality or traditional gender expectations. Also, state employee health insurance plans can no longer list gender-affirming surgery as ineligible for coverage. A ban on such coverage was enacted in 2017. ... One of Hobbs’ orders also says state agencies cannot cooperate with civil and criminal cases in states where gender-affirming health care is illegal.

You mean, in states that have laws on the books protecting children from predatory "medical professionals" and other adults? If you're not seeing red flags flying over Arizona right now, you'd better get your eyes checked.

You can support candidates who actually win elections, or you can, like sheep, support candidates who claim they won in order to continue their grift while Democrats in office do this. https://t.co/DpfvCxS1T3 — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) June 28, 2023

And if you're not seeing straight-up red over NBC News' coverage of this, you might as well have your eyes shut. Notice that NBC refers to "so-called conversion therapy" while granting legitimacy to the idea of "gender-affirming health care."

Wouldn’t attempted conversion of one’s gender be “conversion therapy”? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) June 28, 2023

Why “so-called” before conversion therapy, but not gender-affirming health care? Also, doesn’t “gender-affirming” usually refer to conversion therapy? — 🇺🇦 Steven Walk (@realStevenWalk) June 28, 2023

“So-called conversion therapy”



“Gender-affirming health care”



Crazy weird how we decide when “so-called” gets put in front of bullshit euphemisms https://t.co/T2u8ysyFJc — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) June 28, 2023

What's known by radical LGBTQ+ activists and the MSM (but we repeat ourselves) as "gender-affirming care" is literally conversion therapy. Conversion therapy used to be viewed, understandably, as a form of cruel and unusual punishment. But what about totally messing with people's bodies and body chemistry and minds isn't cruel? We can't even call it cruel and unusual anymore because "gender-affirming health care" isn't nearly as unusual as it should be.

“Gender-affirming care” is conversion therapy — joshua (@yiddishekopf) June 28, 2023

"conversion" will only happen in one direction. Disgusting. — Gambare (@d3navy) June 28, 2023

Conversion therapy is "gender affirming care"



They're pretending that someone can convert from male to female or female to male — Cult of Personality (@cultofprsnalty) June 28, 2023

We don't expect Katie Hobbs to be honest about what she's doing. She's a Democratic politician, of course, so dishonesty comes with the territory. But in theory at least, so-called news outlets (see what we did there?) like NBC News should know better. Actually, they probably do know better; they just don't give a damn about being honest with the public they're supposed to inform.

Conversion therapy = bad

Conversion surgery = good https://t.co/wilyzcY7Oy pic.twitter.com/EeoDpYPr9T — This Here Snakeskin Jacket of House Olive Garden (@SFlipp) June 28, 2023

They’ve labeled counseling to not change genders as “conversion therapy” and mutilation to change genders as “gender-affirming” https://t.co/T2u8ysyFJc — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) June 28, 2023

There's a word for when people pull stuff like this ...

Full, Orwellian adoption of activist terminology. And it looks like the definition of “conversion therapy” has now expanded to bar counseling against under-studied sex change ‘transitions’ for minors? This seems quite different than ‘pray the gay away’ quackery. https://t.co/iPbXwNuKDz — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 28, 2023

"Orwellian." That's exactly what this is.

Did you bother to have someone born before 1984 read this tweet before posting? — Ask AmyS (@askamys) June 28, 2023

Does nobody see the inherent contradictions here? — The Only Gary Johnson Stan (@colorblindk1d) June 28, 2023

We see them. And we see you, too, NBC News. Our eyes are wide open.

