NBC News' spin on Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs radical LGBTQ+ executive orders is nothing if not 'Orwellian'

Sarah D  |  3:24 PM on June 28, 2023

Obviously there's no way to turn back time, but it's hard not to feel an overwhelming sense of regret that nutball Kari Lake wound up being the 2022 GOP nominee for Governor of Arizona instead of someone saner and less conspiracy-theory-y and actually capable of beating a candidate as God-awful as Katie Hobbs. Because with Katie Hobbs in charge, Arizona is heading in some very disturbing and dangerous directions.

Particularly disturbing and dangerous is what's happening in terms of radical LGBTQ+ policy. Hobbs has just issued a pair of executive orders that throw science and evidence-based medicine out the window in favor of catering to woke ideologues:

More from NBC News:

Under the executive actions, state agencies will be prohibited from using funds to promote or facilitate so-called conversion therapy, the scientifically discredited practice of using therapy to “convert” LGBTQ people to heterosexuality or traditional gender expectations.

Also, state employee health insurance plans can no longer list gender-affirming surgery as ineligible for coverage. A ban on such coverage was enacted in 2017.

...

One of Hobbs’ orders also says state agencies cannot cooperate with civil and criminal cases in states where gender-affirming health care is illegal.

You mean, in states that have laws on the books protecting children from predatory "medical professionals" and other adults? If you're not seeing red flags flying over Arizona right now, you'd better get your eyes checked.

And if you're not seeing straight-up red over NBC News' coverage of this, you might as well have your eyes shut. Notice that NBC refers to "so-called conversion therapy" while granting legitimacy to the idea of "gender-affirming health care." 

What's known by radical LGBTQ+ activists and the MSM (but we repeat ourselves) as "gender-affirming care" is literally conversion therapy. Conversion therapy used to be viewed, understandably, as a form of cruel and unusual punishment. But what about totally messing with people's bodies and body chemistry and minds isn't cruel? We can't even call it cruel and unusual anymore because "gender-affirming health care" isn't nearly as unusual as it should be.

We don't expect Katie Hobbs to be honest about what she's doing. She's a Democratic politician, of course, so dishonesty comes with the territory. But in theory at least, so-called news outlets (see what we did there?) like NBC News should know better. Actually, they probably do know better; they just don't give a damn about being honest with the public they're supposed to inform.

There's a word for when people pull stuff like this ...

"Orwellian." That's exactly what this is.

We see them. And we see you, too, NBC News. Our eyes are wide open.

***

Tags: ARIZONA EXECUTIVE ORDERS NBC NBC NEWS TRANS TRANSGENDER

