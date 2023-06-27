Roseanne's recent comments on censorship have made her the subject of a gross new smear campaign

GOP Candidate Doesn't Know Who the Uyghurs Are
Sarah D  |  1:32 PM on June 27, 2023
Sarah D.

Roseanne has a decades-long history of being — shall we say? — a somewhat culturally polarizing figure. She's done some things and said some things (and sung some things) that have rubbed a lot of people the wrong way.

And to be clear, we're not here to defend her character or her honor on their merits, or, if you prefer, their lack thereof. What we will do, however, is defend her from unfair attacks and character assassination attempts like this one from former Draft Biden National Finance Chair and current progressive trollperson Jon Cooper:

Cooper got that clip from this guy Jim Stewartson, who also mischaracterized Roseanne's remarks but inadvertently proved that he'd mischaracterized her remarks by linking to longer video of her interview on comedian Theo Von's podcast:

If you watch the longer clip, you'll find that Roseanna was not in fact denying the Holocaust, nor was she arguing that the Jews should be eradicated. Of course, the truth is not nearly as interesting as the false narrative, and Cooper et al. just can't reach the same level of ra-ra engagement by being honest with their Twitter followers.

Well, apparently you saw it, but you didn't actually listen to it. Judging by the responses to the short, out-of-context clip, a whole lot of people saw but didn't listen.

She definitely wasn't saying what Jon Cooper and Jim Stewartson want their followers to believe she said.

There's certainly no shortage of garbage people.

To someone like Jon Cooper? Absolutely. This is what he does. And it's why he has 1.2 million Twitter followers. He knows that it's the salacious stuff that people crave, truth be damned. And Roseanne be damned, too, while he's at it.

What if not checking these clips' veracity isn't just laziness? What if it's malicious? Or at least malicious laziness? Mandel mentioned Aaron Rupar's name in an earlier tweet, and what is Aaron Rupar if not maliciously lazy? Sometimes he's just plain malicious, too. But he's never just lazy; there's only bad intent behind his dishonesty.

And Jon Cooper et al. are what lying, shameless, bad-faith actors look like.

