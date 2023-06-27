Roseanne's recent comments on censorship have made her the subject of a gross new smear campaign

Roseanne has a decades-long history of being — shall we say? — a somewhat culturally polarizing figure. She's done some things and said some things (and sung some things) that have rubbed a lot of people the wrong way.

And to be clear, we're not here to defend her character or her honor on their merits, or, if you prefer, their lack thereof. What we will do, however, is defend her from unfair attacks and character assassination attempts like this one from former Draft Biden National Finance Chair and current progressive trollperson Jon Cooper:

“Nobody died in the Holocaust. It SHOULD happen. Six millions Jews SHOULD die right now, because they cause all the problems in the world.”



Is anyone surprised that sicko Roseanne Barr supports Donald Trump?pic.twitter.com/I4szhQmDT1 — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) June 27, 2023

Cooper got that clip from this guy Jim Stewartson, who also mischaracterized Roseanne's remarks but inadvertently proved that he'd mischaracterized her remarks by linking to longer video of her interview on comedian Theo Von's podcast:

Hey @maddow thanks for getting two Holocaust-deniers kicked off Mike Flynn’s christofascist event in Miami last month.



The next one in Vegas is headlined by Alex Jones & Roseanne Barr who said last week:

“Nobody died in the Holocaust. They should have.”https://t.co/tQreDLwEAS https://t.co/ZqnUFHqvod pic.twitter.com/ahK49fel4p — Jim Stewartson, Anti-disinfo activist 🇺🇸🇺🇦💙 (@jimstewartson) June 25, 2023

If you watch the longer clip, you'll find that Roseanna was not in fact denying the Holocaust, nor was she arguing that the Jews should be eradicated. Of course, the truth is not nearly as interesting as the false narrative, and Cooper et al. just can't reach the same level of ra-ra engagement by being honest with their Twitter followers.

Oh nothing. Just Theo Von and Roseann just casually denying the Holocaust. https://t.co/X4o6Qoz9aT — Chill Blinton 🐺 (@pacoromane) June 27, 2023

Roseanne Barr is a fucking nazi. I can't say what I want to do to her, because I'd get suspended again. https://t.co/pnwgDIfraC — Tim, Admiral of the Fella Fleet (@Timaboutt0wn) June 27, 2023

I wouldn't have believed this if I hadn't had seen it. — Simply ~e (@EurydiceTurk1) June 25, 2023

Well, apparently you saw it, but you didn't actually listen to it. Judging by the responses to the short, out-of-context clip, a whole lot of people saw but didn't listen.

Roseanne is being sarcastic and droll and deadpan here. It’s how we Jews roll. She is saying nothing wrong. — ✡️Tradwife2222✡️ (@Tradwife2222) June 27, 2023

This is being taken out of context. I'm 99% sure she was being sarcastic. — BH (@Benignuman) June 25, 2023

She definitely wasn't saying what Jon Cooper and Jim Stewartson want their followers to believe she said.

She's talking about the dangers of censorship and specifically used this example as what could happen if you let, say, YouTube decide what is true and what isn't. Dude has 1.2 million followers so he gets this trending, why? Just for kicks? Gross ruparing for no reason. https://t.co/A03aIn5o2R — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 27, 2023

Just the absolute worst ppl on this website. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 27, 2023

There's certainly no shortage of garbage people.

This needs a community notes.



1) Roseanne is Jewish



2) She's referencing a debate about censorship, not what she believes.



3) Why do people feel okay being so misleading on this website? https://t.co/5RV1YFBmKs — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 27, 2023

Like man is the engagement worth just absolutely discarding with any conscience for the truth? — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 27, 2023

To someone like Jon Cooper? Absolutely. This is what he does. And it's why he has 1.2 million Twitter followers. He knows that it's the salacious stuff that people crave, truth be damned. And Roseanne be damned, too, while he's at it.

There's a whole ecosystem of 'watchdogs' and such on twitter that just pass around clipped videos and get tons of RTs with no one actually checking the clip's veracity. I am once again begging you all to stop being so lazy. https://t.co/o9ZfjiRTO1 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 27, 2023

What if not checking these clips' veracity isn't just laziness? What if it's malicious? Or at least malicious laziness? Mandel mentioned Aaron Rupar's name in an earlier tweet, and what is Aaron Rupar if not maliciously lazy? Sometimes he's just plain malicious, too. But he's never just lazy; there's only bad intent behind his dishonesty.

It's clear what she's trying to say in the clip, and while you can quibble with her argument, it's abundantly clear she's not actually denying the Holocaust. — Rafique Tucker 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@RiffRaf979) June 27, 2023

Ppl's first clue should've been the host--a somewhat well known comic--laughing and nodding along. Hey maybe, perhaps, this isn't what it looks like! — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 27, 2023

Learn to be skeptical of stuff, even if it's people you don't like. It's good advice! — Rafique Tucker 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@RiffRaf979) June 27, 2023

As I always say, anything that matches your priors should also light up your spidey-sense — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 27, 2023

And that dear friends, is what real contrarianism looks like. — Rafique Tucker 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@RiffRaf979) June 27, 2023

And Jon Cooper et al. are what lying, shameless, bad-faith actors look like.

