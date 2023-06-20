LGBTQ+ activists shouldn't complain about vandalized Pride flags ('it's just property,' right?)

Shameful. Disgusting.

As if the LGBTQ+ community didn't have it hard enough in this country — Pride Month and special status and higher equality notwithstanding — with Ron DeSantis and other Republican governors forcing eight-year-old trans kids to hold off on gender-affirming care and threatening to execute drag queens, probably, now there's this:

Dozens of Pride flags were damaged and ripped down at the Stonewall National Monument over the weekend, the third such bout of vandalism at the LGBTQ+ landmark during this Pride Month, police say. https://t.co/qHhPjTpwLh — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 20, 2023

More from the AP, via NBC News:

The latest occurrence happened Sunday, after others on June 9 and June 15. No arrests have been made in any of the incidents, and it’s unclear whether they were connected. The New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating. On Sunday, officers were called around 8 a.m. and found about 33 Pride flags broken and tossed to the ground, police said. Park volunteer Steven Menendez told New York’s Fox 5 News that, in all, 68 flags — nearly a quarter of those displayed — were damaged in some way. “We have so much hatred and anger in the air right now,” Menendez told the station. “We really need to reverse that and replace it with love compassion and acceptance.”

Yes! We must replace the hatred and anger with love, compassion, and acceptance. Just like the radical LGBTQ+ activists threatening to blow up Target stores that don't feature Pride merch prominently enough are doing. Or like Audrey Hale did when she killed six innocent people at her alma mater Covenant School. Like that.

Anyway, while we don't encourage vandalism in any form, we can't help but find our well of sympathy to be rather shallow when it comes to Pride flags getting stomped on. After all:

Flag burning and stomping is a form of free speech https://t.co/66kaUkqtJj — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) June 20, 2023

That's what we've been told, yes. People who burn and trample American flags are just trying to make a statement about this country. So surely people who damage and rip down Pride flags are just trying to make a statement about Pride in this country.

Cool, they used their freedom of speech to make a point — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 20, 2023

That's how this works, right?

And you know how else this works, too, right?

It’s just property. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) June 20, 2023

Property can always be replaced.

1. Flag burning is free, protected speech



2. It's just property



3. They can afford to replace them — Nickamus (@Nickamus) June 20, 2023

And it shouldn't cost anything to replace them if they're insured!

It's just stuff and they have insurance. Right? — Bryan (@bryanwholloway) June 20, 2023

I don’t advocate vandalism, but the left set the rules with the BLM/ANTIFA riots.



I’m sure they have insurance. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) June 20, 2023

Insuring their property would've been the responsible thing to do. And insurance always pays the full amount of claims in cases of vandalism, as we all know. So there's literally no problem here. No harm done!

***

