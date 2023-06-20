Megyn Kelly has just 2 words for annoying 'vaccine expert' Hotez whining about...
SPLC says it's OK to say gay even though you know, it's ALWAYS...
Former U.S. attorney's thread takes 'absolute laughable prosecution' in Hunter Biden's cas...
Top Biden DOJ target Donald Trump understandably has some thoughts on Hunter Biden's...
Adam Kinzinger DRAGGED for being surprised Biden crapped all over Taiwan (he's your...
Hopefully CNN filed all the necessary paperwork before becoming part of Hunter Biden's...
Hunter Biden Gets Off Easy After Committing a Felony
Peter Hotez is the Taylor Lorenz of Rebekah Joneses MELODRAMATICALLY hoping to stay...
Ben Shapiro just needs 1 tweet about Hunter's charges to DROP his daddy...
Hunter Biden's plea deal amounts to nothing but 'an 'in-your-face' show of contempt...
SHOCKING, horrific thread shares origin of 'gender identity' and it's even worse than...
Elon Musk inspires HILARIOUS thread of Tweeps writing their own versions of Biden...
Is GROOT safe? Even tree mascots are racist now.
Army recruitment hurt by calling out woke, not being woke

LGBTQ+ activists shouldn't complain about vandalized Pride flags ('it's just property,' right?)

Sarah D  |  1:44 PM on June 20, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Shameful. Disgusting.

As if the LGBTQ+ community didn't have it hard enough in this country — Pride Month and special status and higher equality notwithstanding — with Ron DeSantis and other Republican governors forcing eight-year-old trans kids to hold off on gender-affirming care and threatening to execute drag queens, probably, now there's this:

More from the AP, via NBC News:

The latest occurrence happened Sunday, after others on June 9 and June 15. No arrests have been made in any of the incidents, and it’s unclear whether they were connected. The New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

On Sunday, officers were called around 8 a.m. and found about 33 Pride flags broken and tossed to the ground, police said.

Park volunteer Steven Menendez told New York’s Fox 5 News that, in all, 68 flags — nearly a quarter of those displayed — were damaged in some way.

“We have so much hatred and anger in the air right now,” Menendez told the station. “We really need to reverse that and replace it with love compassion and acceptance.”

Yes! We must replace the hatred and anger with love, compassion, and acceptance. Just like the radical LGBTQ+ activists threatening to blow up Target stores that don't feature Pride merch prominently enough are doing. Or like Audrey Hale did when she killed six innocent people at her alma mater Covenant School. Like that.

Recommended

SHOCKING, horrific thread shares origin of 'gender identity' and it's even worse than we thought
Sam J.
Anyway, while we don't encourage vandalism in any form, we can't help but find our well of sympathy to be rather shallow when it comes to Pride flags getting stomped on. After all:

That's what we've been told, yes. People who burn and trample American flags are just trying to make a statement about this country. So surely people who damage and rip down Pride flags are just trying to make a statement about Pride in this country.

That's how this works, right?

And you know how else this works, too, right?

Property can always be replaced.

And it shouldn't cost anything to replace them if they're insured!

Insuring their property would've been the responsible thing to do. And insurance always pays the full amount of claims in cases of vandalism, as we all know. So there's literally no problem here. No harm done!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: PRIDE PRIDE FLAG VANDALISM LGBTQ PRIDE MONTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SHOCKING, horrific thread shares origin of 'gender identity' and it's even worse than we thought
Sam J.
Former U.S. attorney's thread takes 'absolute laughable prosecution' in Hunter Biden's case APART
Sam J.
Ben Shapiro just needs 1 tweet about Hunter's charges to DROP his daddy Joe's DOJ and BOOM
Sam J.
Adam Kinzinger DRAGGED for being surprised Biden crapped all over Taiwan (he's your guy, bro!)
Sam J.
Hopefully CNN filed all the necessary paperwork before becoming part of Hunter Biden's defense team
Sarah D
Elon Musk inspires HILARIOUS thread of Tweeps writing their own versions of Biden tweets and ROFL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
SHOCKING, horrific thread shares origin of 'gender identity' and it's even worse than we thought Sam J.