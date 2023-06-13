CDC Director Walesnky Struggles to Deny Pressuring Tech Companies to Censor Americans
Frank Luntz forced to EAT his own words on Trump and 2024 and...
J.K. Rowling nukes Johns Hopkins University from orbit for referring to women as...
WaPo apparently doesn't want to focus on who's making bomb threats against Target...
Senator Kennedy Grills CFPB Director Over Woke Banking Rule
Smoking hot college female athletes are making lots of money and the NCAA...
Jay Caruso sees right through Tom Nichols' tough-guy talk on stopping 'existential threat'...
RINO Paul Ryan SCOLDING the GOP for protecting children does NOT go well,...
DAMN! RedSteeze takes KJP apart for violating the Hatch Act as only HE...
Garth Brooks backpedals after calling Bud Light boycotters 'as*holes,' only makes things w...
Pat Sajak is retiring and we do NOT want to solve the puzzle
Sen. Chris Murphy drafting legislation to end loneliness
Under pressure from Ukrainian readers, author Elizabeth Gilbert halts publication of novel...
Johns Hopkins University: Where men are men and women are non-men!

MMFA troll's quite proud of himself for exposing DeSantis press sec Jeremy Redfern as terrorism supporter

Sarah D  |  1:05 PM on June 13, 2023
Sarah D.

Earlier, we told you about Jackie Peiser's recent WaPo article about Target stores that received bomb threats over their pro-Pride and pro-LGBTQ merchandise.

You could easily be forgiven for assuming, based on that headline as well as on the portion of the article that isn't blocked by a paywall, that it was crazy right-wing LGBTQ-phobic nutjobs who had made those bomb threats. That's not the case, of course, as the threats were in fact coming from left-wing radical LGBTQ activists who were angry at Target stores for moving Pride merch displays to a less prominent place.

Ron DeSantis' press secretary Jeremy Redfern was among the many people who called out Peiser and WaPo for their willful deception.


Well, that last tweet landed Redfern on Media Matters Rapid Response Deputy Director Andrew Lawrence's radar. who quickly recognized Redfern as a terrorist apologist:

Recommended

J.K. Rowling nukes Johns Hopkins University from orbit for referring to women as ‘non-men’
Aaron Walker

Um ... OK.

It certainly is.

Well, Jeremy Redfern is Ron DeSantis' press secretary and it's in his job description to know what people are discussing in the media and on social media and beyond, so ... is there something else Redfern should be doing with his time? And why is Andrew so disgusted with Redfern for engaging with him when Andrew fired the first shot? Is Andrew suggesting that he's not worth Redfern's time and energy? Because that's definitely not the own he thinks it is.

Weird flex, Andrew. But OK.

Either way, they're not doing themselves any favors.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BOMB THREAT MEDIA MATTERS MMFA TARGET TERRORISM TERRORISTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

J.K. Rowling nukes Johns Hopkins University from orbit for referring to women as ‘non-men’
Aaron Walker
Smoking hot college female athletes are making lots of money and the NCAA is outraged
justmindy
Frank Luntz forced to EAT his own words on Trump and 2024 and it's DELICIOUS
Sam J.
WaPo apparently doesn't want to focus on who's making bomb threats against Target over pro-LGBTQ merch
Sarah D
Senator Kennedy Grills CFPB Director Over Woke Banking Rule
Twitchy Staff
Garth Brooks backpedals after calling Bud Light boycotters 'as*holes,' only makes things worse
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
J.K. Rowling nukes Johns Hopkins University from orbit for referring to women as ‘non-men’ Aaron Walker