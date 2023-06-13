MMFA troll's quite proud of himself for exposing DeSantis press sec Jeremy Redfern as terrorism supporter

Earlier, we told you about Jackie Peiser's recent WaPo article about Target stores that received bomb threats over their pro-Pride and pro-LGBTQ merchandise.

Target stores in at least five states were evacuated this weekend after receiving bomb threats. All stores are “currently open and operating regular hours,” Target said in a statement. https://t.co/ybPYzqNsgt — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 13, 2023

You could easily be forgiven for assuming, based on that headline as well as on the portion of the article that isn't blocked by a paywall, that it was crazy right-wing LGBTQ-phobic nutjobs who had made those bomb threats. That's not the case, of course, as the threats were in fact coming from left-wing radical LGBTQ activists who were angry at Target stores for moving Pride merch displays to a less prominent place.

Ron DeSantis' press secretary Jeremy Redfern was among the many people who called out Peiser and WaPo for their willful deception.

Who made the threats? — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) June 13, 2023





.@jackiepeiser running cover for the criminals.



You see, it’s your fault that they called in the bomb threats because you don’t want your kids sexualized by giant corporations.



It’s all about “equal rights and acceptance.” https://t.co/q9hOBKlQDh pic.twitter.com/F8tbJ1bTi1 — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) June 13, 2023

Well, that last tweet landed Redfern on Media Matters Rapid Response Deputy Director Andrew Lawrence's radar. who quickly recognized Redfern as a terrorist apologist:

ron desantis press secretary supports sending bomb threats to shopping centers https://t.co/Ia8txU1U4g — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) June 13, 2023

Um ... OK.

That’s a take. — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) June 13, 2023

It certainly is.

heres another one: its 930 am on a tuesday and youre replying to me on twitter while your boy is down 30 in the polls — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) June 13, 2023

Well, Jeremy Redfern is Ron DeSantis' press secretary and it's in his job description to know what people are discussing in the media and on social media and beyond, so ... is there something else Redfern should be doing with his time? And why is Andrew so disgusted with Redfern for engaging with him when Andrew fired the first shot? Is Andrew suggesting that he's not worth Redfern's time and energy? Because that's definitely not the own he thinks it is.

He’s doing media related work at 9:30 on a workday?! Can you imagine?! pic.twitter.com/mQtY9OwqEv — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 13, 2023

“Haha you didn’t treat me as irrelevantly as I expect to be treated, that means you lose” — Will Walton (@WillWalton67) June 13, 2023

Weird flex, Andrew. But OK.

Media Matters is clearly not sending their best.



Or are they? — RBe (@RBPundit) June 13, 2023

Either way, they're not doing themselves any favors.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!