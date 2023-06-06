When Nike had Dylan Mulvaney frolicking around in a sports bra and leggings a couple of months ago, we were pretty put off. And just plain annoyed. Little did we know how quaint that whole thing would seem compared to what Nike still had planned for us.

Daily Wire field reporter Spencer Lindquist has the disturbing scoop:

BREAKING: A leaked email from inside of Nike and obtained by @realDailyWire reveals that the company will host a talk with a child sex change surgeon to celebrate pride month. Nike will also host a "drag story time," along with several other pride events. THREAD 🧵: pic.twitter.com/AlxAbqhbI3 — Spencer Lindquist 🇺🇸 (@SpencerLndqst) June 6, 2023

Nike will feature Dr. Blair Peters of the Oregon Health and Science University for a July 11th panel discussion. Peters has publicly admitted to performing irreversible sex change operations — referred to as "gender affirming top surgery" — on adolescent girls: pic.twitter.com/vAThMILBa3 — Spencer Lindquist 🇺🇸 (@SpencerLndqst) June 6, 2023

Dr. Blair Peters, MD, aka @queersurgeon. That’s what’s known in the sane community as a massive red flag.

He admits it on another occasion in a video with OHSU: https://t.co/6Qcjt5CjvT — Spencer Lindquist 🇺🇸 (@SpencerLndqst) June 6, 2023

This person practices “gender-affirming care” on adolescent children:

Pardon our French, but what in the ever-loving f**k, Blair?! What in the ever-loving f**k, Nike?!

The leaked email reveals that Nike will also host a "family friendly" drag story hour on July 13th “You will have an opportunity to cultivate an undeniable sense of community and belonging with your Nike teammates through activations like … a family friendly Drag Story Time.” pic.twitter.com/lVmoH0CzsC — Spencer Lindquist 🇺🇸 (@SpencerLndqst) June 6, 2023

They're also set to unveil "gender inclusive" kids apparel: “Join the Pride Network as well spotlight the pioneering gender-inclusive ‘Kids One Fit’ apparel.” pic.twitter.com/Q33ees3h2U — Spencer Lindquist 🇺🇸 (@SpencerLndqst) June 6, 2023

Whatever happened to just making shoes?

No pride month celebration would be complete without an inquiry into "queer ecology," which Nike defines as: “a field of scientific study that disrupts conventional binaries to create solutions for the climate action and future of sport.” pic.twitter.com/hkFnErMerf — Spencer Lindquist 🇺🇸 (@SpencerLndqst) June 6, 2023

Nike has also promised to pledge $600,000 to a number of different pro-LGBT groups, including GLSEN, the organization at the forefront of embedding transgender ideology into the elementary school classroom. Here is some of their handiwork:https://t.co/OLo1x7MXCK — Spencer Lindquist 🇺🇸 (@SpencerLndqst) June 6, 2023

Nike will also be donating to Camp Lightbulb, an overnight camp for children as young as 14 who identify as LGBT. pic.twitter.com/MTIoQ1Cl5S — Spencer Lindquist 🇺🇸 (@SpencerLndqst) June 6, 2023

The very beginning of the email reads: “This year’s theme is Together We Are Undeniable. The LGBTQIA+ community continues to fight for equality – their fight to be themselves.” pic.twitter.com/U01nmoQW8u — Spencer Lindquist 🇺🇸 (@SpencerLndqst) June 6, 2023

The email is signed by Heidi O’Neill, the president of consumer and marketplace, and the executive sponsor of the “PRIDE Network,” an affinity group for employees who identify as LGBT. pic.twitter.com/jN8e232xqz — Spencer Lindquist 🇺🇸 (@SpencerLndqst) June 6, 2023

We’re not even sure what to say right now.

Beyond disturbing thread — Faith Works🧂 (@FaithWorksDaily) June 6, 2023

Lindquist’s full piece reveals even more sordid details:

Read my original story in The Daily Wire: https://t.co/3aamvCZ3XE — Spencer Lindquist 🇺🇸 (@SpencerLndqst) June 6, 2023

This is legitimately insane stuff that Nike is doing. And it’s dangerous, to boot. Straight-up advocating for the psychological abuse and physical mutilation of children used to be the sort of thing that would get you run out on rail. So when’s it going to be Nike’s turn to face the music? They’re clearly long overdue for a reckoning.

