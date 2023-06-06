When Nike had Dylan Mulvaney frolicking around in a sports bra and leggings a couple of months ago, we were pretty put off. And just plain annoyed. Little did we know how quaint that whole thing would seem compared to what Nike still had planned for us.

Daily Wire field reporter Spencer Lindquist has the disturbing scoop:

 

Dr. Blair Peters, MD, aka @queersurgeon. That’s what’s known in the sane community as a massive red flag.

This person practices “gender-affirming care” on adolescent children:

Pardon our French, but what in the ever-loving f**k, Blair?! What in the ever-loving f**k, Nike?!

Whatever happened to just making shoes?

We’re not even sure what to say right now.

Lindquist’s full piece reveals even more sordid details:

This is legitimately insane stuff that Nike is doing. And it’s dangerous, to boot. Straight-up advocating for the psychological abuse and physical mutilation of children used to be the sort of thing that would get you run out on rail. So when’s it going to be Nike’s turn to face the music? They’re clearly long overdue for a reckoning.

***

***

