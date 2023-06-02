To hear the MSM and Team Trump tell it, Ron DeSantis’ young presidential campaign is already on life support. His surging popularity and the crowds at his events are just mirages.

Big crowd greeting Ron DeSantis this morning! https://t.co/DPrFghiY3r — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) June 2, 2023

You think that’s a crowd? Just wait til you get a look at the swarm of anti-DeSantis protesters who descended on the event:

Sporting Disney ears and armed with signs these local protestors are making their opinions about @GovRonDeSantis known. #chsnews #scpol @Live5News pic.twitter.com/mK7F7hZ2Vg — Nick Reagan (@NickReaganLive5) June 2, 2023

Are … are there a lot of people who think that little boys’ penises are being cut off and attached to little girls? We haven’t heard that theory before. But we’re willing to bet that there are still more people who believe that’s what’s going on than are present at that sad excuse for a protest.

Couple more pics from the anti-DeSantis crowd pic.twitter.com/brT8XBGqug — Nick Reagan (@NickReaganLive5) June 2, 2023

That’s not even enough women to form a senior citizen softball team.

It’s six women past menopause whining about their uteruses. I can’t think of something less newsworthy. https://t.co/Zjanep71A0 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 2, 2023

If we came across a protest like that, you’d have to drag us away because we’d be laughing too hard to be able to stand up. Thank God this professional journalist was able to keep his composure.

There were 6 protesters – I repeat 6, compared to the hundreds of the DeSantis supporters This is a big reason why I quit corporate media – my producers were obsessed with making the extreme minority seem like they’re the majority https://t.co/B5BLmuzrrz — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) June 2, 2023

You really went out and interviewed 6 protestors instead of the hundreds of DeSantis supporters and you expect people to take you serious? — I Support Ron DeSantis (@SupportDeSantis) June 2, 2023

1) wth is she even talking about? 2) notice how fast the other woman gets out of frame 3) there were less than a dozen people in the group. A respectable journo would realize that what she says isn't true and NOT air it. But hey…. — Jenn Ecks Redux (@CactusCat236) June 2, 2023

No, we’re actually OK with a journalist reporting on this. As many people as possible deserve to see the caliber of intellectual firepower that Ron DeSantis is up against.

What in the fresh hell…? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Happy Floridian 🌞🏝🐋 (@HappyFloridian2) June 2, 2023

Voters in Florida also made their opinions known last election. They were much louder and clear than these freezer burnt weirdos. — Scottie Binyons (@B82Scottie) June 2, 2023

