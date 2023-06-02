To hear the MSM and Team Trump tell it, Ron DeSantis’ young presidential campaign is already on life support. His surging popularity and the crowds at his events are just mirages.

You think that’s a crowd? Just wait til you get a look at the swarm of anti-DeSantis protesters who descended on the event:

Are … are there a lot of people who think that little boys’ penises are being cut off and attached to little girls? We haven’t heard that theory before. But we’re willing to bet that there are still more people who believe that’s what’s going on than are present at that sad excuse for a protest.

That’s not even enough women to form a senior citizen softball team.

If we came across a protest like that, you’d have to drag us away because we’d be laughing too hard to be able to stand up. Thank God this professional journalist was able to keep his composure.

No, we’re actually OK with a journalist reporting on this. As many people as possible deserve to see the caliber of intellectual firepower that Ron DeSantis is up against.

