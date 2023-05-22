South Carolina GOP Sen. Tim Scott has officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and journalists haven’t wasted a single second or molecule of oxygen when it comes to pressing him with the tough questions:

Let’s play a little game. Can you guess which illustrious publication the journalist works for?

Now see if you were right:

Now, technically Ben Terris asked Scott about his virginity status while interviewing Scott for his upcoming book, “The Big Break: The Gamblers, Party Animals, and True Believers Trying to Win in Washington While America Loses Its Mind.” But given the Scott news, Terris decided that today would be the perfect time to drop this tender little nugget of Quality Journamalism:

There is nothing wrong with Scott saying that he’s not discussing his sex life with a journalist from the Washington Post, although some jerks out there seem to think there is:

Good work, Ben.

Sure, none of this is any of Ben’s business. But he’s got a book to sell, guys:

If this is the sort of stuff that’s in Ben Terris’ book, we’ll go ahead and take a pass.

We just wish we all had a media that didn’t suck.

Imagine being Ben Terris and thinking that Tim Scott is the one who comes off looking weird and awkward and icky here.

Nope. However much hatred you have, it’s definitely not enough.

***

