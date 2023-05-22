South Carolina GOP Sen. Tim Scott has officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and journalists haven’t wasted a single second or molecule of oxygen when it comes to pressing him with the tough questions:

Reporter Asks Tim Scott If He’s a Virgin https://t.co/QtH2ZQFdd5 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 22, 2023

Let’s play a little game. Can you guess which illustrious publication the journalist works for?

.

.

.

Now see if you were right:

Now, technically Ben Terris asked Scott about his virginity status while interviewing Scott for his upcoming book, “The Big Break: The Gamblers, Party Animals, and True Believers Trying to Win in Washington While America Loses Its Mind.” But given the Scott news, Terris decided that today would be the perfect time to drop this tender little nugget of Quality Journamalism:

Tim Scott will be the first prez candidate I’ve ever asked about the status of his virginity. Initial answer: “I’m not talking about my sex life with Ben Terris.” Then he stood up and said: “I have to go potty.” — Ben Terris (@bterris) May 22, 2023

There is nothing wrong with Scott saying that he’s not discussing his sex life with a journalist from the Washington Post, although some jerks out there seem to think there is:

So Tim Scott might be on the down-low? — Conscientious Ice 🥶 (@Batiste_Ice) May 22, 2023

So he’s gay… got it. Not that there’s anything wrong with that. — architect for change (@BLeader2020) May 22, 2023

Who would have thought SC would be so progressive as to have 2 gay Senators? — Bennie (@Clemfield2622) May 22, 2023

Good work, Ben.

(It wasn’t a completely random question. He had spent his young adult life preaching abstinence until marriage. He’d give talks and mention that he was saving himself until marriage, and during my interview with the then-congressman he was, and continues to be unmarried.) — Ben Terris (@bterris) May 22, 2023

Sure, none of this is any of Ben’s business. But he’s got a book to sell, guys:

Anyway! You can read about it and other things in my upcoming book, available for pre-order today!https://t.co/be4bClwa8m — Ben Terris (@bterris) May 22, 2023

If this is the sort of stuff that’s in Ben Terris’ book, we’ll go ahead and take a pass.

One more thing… It was such an awkward question to ask that I wrote myself a script: You used to preach about the virtue of no sex until marriage… is that a virtue that you still adhere to today?” Ultimately he implied he did not. “I just wish we all had more patience.” — Ben Terris (@bterris) May 22, 2023

We just wish we all had a media that didn’t suck.

Dear Ben, did you ever ask Bill Clinton how many interns he nailed? Of course not. Ben Terris (D.-Washington Post) https://t.co/ucxpMXo7yR — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) May 22, 2023

Imagine being Ben Terris and thinking that Tim Scott is the one who comes off looking weird and awkward and icky here.

You sound like a terrible reporter. — Josh (@audrum1) May 22, 2023

What is wrong with you? — Boring FloridaMan (@BoringFLMan) May 22, 2023

You’re an absolute embarrassment. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) May 22, 2023

Have you ever considered that you’re the baddie? — Aaron Smith (@AaronCSmith1) May 22, 2023

You don't hate the media enough. https://t.co/4WUqThHk2c — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) May 22, 2023

Nope. However much hatred you have, it’s definitely not enough.

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

