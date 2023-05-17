Illinois middle school teacher Sarah Bonner was just minding her own business and doing her job, when out of nowhere, students’ parents called the cops on her! Can you believe it? Called the cops on a teacher for encouraging her students to embrace reading. That’s literally all Bonner was trying to do!

Well, technically, it’s not all Bonner was trying to do … this tweet and article from NBC News gives a little more insight into where things went wrong for Bonner:

OK, OK … so Bonner gave her students and LGBTQ-themed book. That’s not a crime, is it?

Reading the article, it’s clear that NBC News has a great deal of sympathy for Bonner’s ordeal. She’s just a dedicated educator trying to do what’s best for her students and would never, ever in million years subject her students to anything inappropriate:

One of those books was Juno Dawson’s “This Book is Gay.” It’s a bestselling nonfiction book that’s billed by its publisher as an entertaining and informative “instruction manual” for anyone coming out as lesbian, gay, bisexual or trans.

“By Wednesday, I received notice that parents had gotten a hold of pictures from that book that their child had taken in class,” Bonner says. “By Friday, I was told that parents had filed a police report against me for child endangerment.”

“The notion that I was putting children in danger because of books — I didn’t feel safe,” Bonner says. “I knew I couldn’t go back.”

Poor Sarah. Expanding her students’ literary horizons, and this is what she gets for it. Oh, the humanity!

So first of all:

It’s weird that NBC News wouldn’t want to show a picture of Bonner with “This Book is Gay” or even just a picture of “This Book is Gay.” Might there be a reason for that?

There might be, yes:

Trending

Ah so.

NBC News’ article didn’t mention any of that stuff.

Did they have a word-count limit they had to stay under? Was there no room to get into the nitty-gritty of “This Book is Gay” after devoting so many paragraphs to explaining how much Bonner loves her students and just wants what’s best for them?

If this is what passes for “education” in Bonner’s mind, maybe it’s not such a loss for future students that she has resigned. Maybe other teachers who want to take a few pages from Bonner’s book should just go ahead and resign now, too.

They’ll be all right.

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: groomingIllinoisLGBTQparentspolicepolice reportSarah BonnersexstudentsteacherThis Book Is Gay