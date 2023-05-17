Illinois middle school teacher Sarah Bonner was just minding her own business and doing her job, when out of nowhere, students’ parents called the cops on her! Can you believe it? Called the cops on a teacher for encouraging her students to embrace reading. That’s literally all Bonner was trying to do!

Well, technically, it’s not all Bonner was trying to do … this tweet and article from NBC News gives a little more insight into where things went wrong for Bonner:

An Illinois teacher offered her middle schoolers a bestselling LGBTQ-themed book. Parents filed a police report over her book choice. https://t.co/oMmyUcGEdE — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 16, 2023

OK, OK … so Bonner gave her students and LGBTQ-themed book. That’s not a crime, is it?

Reading the article, it’s clear that NBC News has a great deal of sympathy for Bonner’s ordeal. She’s just a dedicated educator trying to do what’s best for her students and would never, ever in million years subject her students to anything inappropriate:

One of those books was Juno Dawson’s “This Book is Gay.” It’s a bestselling nonfiction book that’s billed by its publisher as an entertaining and informative “instruction manual” for anyone coming out as lesbian, gay, bisexual or trans. “By Wednesday, I received notice that parents had gotten a hold of pictures from that book that their child had taken in class,” Bonner says. “By Friday, I was told that parents had filed a police report against me for child endangerment.” … “The notion that I was putting children in danger because of books — I didn’t feel safe,” Bonner says. “I knew I couldn’t go back.”

Poor Sarah. Expanding her students’ literary horizons, and this is what she gets for it. Oh, the humanity!

So first of all:

The book shown in the photo in the tweet is NOT the book in question. https://t.co/V1EWT72DXU — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) May 17, 2023

It’s weird that NBC News wouldn’t want to show a picture of Bonner with “This Book is Gay” or even just a picture of “This Book is Gay.” Might there be a reason for that?

There might be, yes:

This book is grooming. pic.twitter.com/uejJTw67ym — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) May 17, 2023

NBC News is upset that a parent filed a police report on a middle school teacher for reading an LGBTQ book to students For some reason they didn’t provide examples from the book which the teacher showed to students. I wonder why… It teaches how to have gay sex and use sex apps. https://t.co/mQ8TkgYsxs pic.twitter.com/bRL7DWzEvb — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 17, 2023

Ah so.

Awww…this sweet teacher just wanted to help students expand their minds and feel safe at school when MEAN PARENTS CALLED THE POLICE. Or…She handed out the book This Book is Gay which has extremely graphic instruction on how to have kinky sex…https://t.co/8KNw1w0bf1 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 16, 2023

"The difference is that I have that love and care for all students, not just a singular student," she adds. "In regards to the book that was challenged in my classroom, it was a message to the LGBTQ+ community in my room and in my district that they're 'less than.'" She whined… — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 16, 2023

The book includes illustrations about all the parts of the body that "feel good" when touched. Explicit descriptions and instructions on multiple sex acts. Discussions on sex parties and bathhouses. "How to argue with Christians" Piss Play is in the vocabulary section. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 16, 2023

Why is it so ridiculously complicated for LGBTQ activists to understand that 10 year olds do not need detailed guides on how to properly insert sex toys into their butts or all the fetishes adults gay men enjoy? Every. Single. Time they whine about 'LGBTQ erasure' its this. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 16, 2023

Here is a guide to all the kinds of sex you can have and how to do it. pic.twitter.com/DTAIea0J51 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 16, 2023

Here is a helpful glossary which includes being peed on and…checks list…EATING POOP. pic.twitter.com/Q8zvIydIBL — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 16, 2023

A bestselling LGBTQ-themed book with a chapter on how to consume semen during oral sex, going to sex parties and bathhouses, how to insert things into your butt, details on multiple sexual fetishes and kinks and a glossary that includes EATING POOP. https://t.co/06DKiadbZ2 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 17, 2023

NBC News’ article didn’t mention any of that stuff.

How come you didn't include any of the content from said book? https://t.co/8HxxJIKtns — Non-Korean Driver 🪓 (@drivinginkorea) May 17, 2023

Did they have a word-count limit they had to stay under? Was there no room to get into the nitty-gritty of “This Book is Gay” after devoting so many paragraphs to explaining how much Bonner loves her students and just wants what’s best for them?

Back to the brave and courageous MIDDLE SCHOOL teacher who was put on leave after the report. "My first instinct was the kids," Bonner says, adding that many of her current and former students spoke during the board meeting to say that her classroom was "a safe place." — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 16, 2023

Amazon lists the book as ages 14 to 17. I don't think 17 year olds need to learn about eating poop and going to bathhouses in school either…but why would a middle school teacher find any of this appropriate? They simply cannot restrain their sexual fetishes towards kids. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 16, 2023

And let's not forget this bit of educational wisdom in the section on why people are gay… pic.twitter.com/bcecA6w71x — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 16, 2023

If this is what passes for “education” in Bonner’s mind, maybe it’s not such a loss for future students that she has resigned. Maybe other teachers who want to take a few pages from Bonner’s book should just go ahead and resign now, too.

Oh no! How will her middle schoolers learn what to put where? pic.twitter.com/67IGmztHyE — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 17, 2023

They’ll be all right.

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!