As we told you, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas officially stated for the record that a federal investigation had determined that the mounted Border Patrol agents accused by many on the Left — including Mayorkas himself and Joe Biden and other members of the administration — of whipping Haitian migrants had not, in fact, whipped anyone and that the allegations against them were categorically false.

At the White House, @SecMayorkas interrupts to correct the record when a reporter asserts that Border Patrol whipped migrants–"actually the investigation concluded that the whipping did not occur." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) May 11, 2023

So, who was that reporter, anyway?

Because of course it was April Ryan. Of course it was.

Of course April Ryan would continue to push a thoroughly debunked narrative in a White House press briefing … and then continue to push it on Twitter:

Maybe its just me but! pic.twitter.com/mfgkxc5i3f — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) May 11, 2023

Too bad for April that the lousy grammar is the least offensive aspect of that tweet.

We can’t even. We are officially out of evens.

You’re damn right she is.

Holy crap they're still doing this https://t.co/ysiqXZBv66 — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) May 11, 2023

This is what it looks like when you literally cannot help yourself.

How is this not embarrassing, if not disqualifying, for @AprilDRyan? — Holden (@Holden114) May 11, 2023

It should be disqualifying. As far as the embarrassment is concerned, she’d have to be capable of shame in order to feel embarrassment, and she clearly is not.

No one was whipped. Do you need @CommunityNotes ? — sike0ps (@sike0ps) May 11, 2023

Can we get a clean up in aisle 5 by @CommunityNotes — sally Mae (@sallyMae1960) May 11, 2023

Do your thing, Community Notes. April Ryan is just begging for it.

It’s just you. “[DHS’ Office of Professional Responsibility] found NO EVIDENCE Border Patrol agents involved in this incident struck anyone with their reins intentionally or otherwise.” —CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) May 11, 2023

In fairness, it’s technically not just April who’s still running with this:

No, it's not just you. All of your fellow single-digit IQ holders join you in this stupidity. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) May 11, 2023

But April, as a Guardian of Truth, should know better.

It’s just you. Pushing a completely false, debunked narrative after a lengthy investigation. Debunked even by the photographer who took these photos. Those are split reins used to control the horse. Nobody was whipped. https://t.co/fELAiX2vvW — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 11, 2023

Nobody was whipped then, but for what it’s worth, April’s getting her “but!” whipped on Twitter, and she deserves every ounce of it.

Senior White House reporter @AprilDRyan trusts her own interpretation of a single photo more than the statement of the Sec. of DHS, the photographer, and an entire DHS investigation. https://t.co/SGb4UTnCze pic.twitter.com/iAMilYUZ6L — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) May 11, 2023

It's just you. Everyone involved in this photo said there was no whipping. Do you understand this? https://t.co/4MO7uaBbTS — RBe (@RBPundit) May 11, 2023

She’s an idiot, but we have a feeling she understands it. Which makes her a lying liar who lies.

This, after she was fact checked by Mayorkas. Shameful and she calls herself a reporter — Tiffany (@tiffanylloree) May 11, 2023

She calls herself a reporter. We call her a flaming hack.

. @AprilDRyan, who regularly gets questions the White House briefing room, is pushing this thoroughly debunked smear and LIE. https://t.co/LuogrGBCEG — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 11, 2023

Yea its just you. You are lying. — Brett (@Texan__Pride) May 11, 2023

It’s not just the Biden administration and Sawyer Hackett who need to grovel at the feet of the defamed Border Patrol agents and beg for forgiveness; it’s also so-called “journalists” like April Ryan, who continue to prove every day that they’ve more than earned the honor of being called “Enemy of the People.”

***

Update:

April Ryan has thought about her tweet and decided that she shouldn’t’ve sent it and that she’s really, really sorry. Just kidding!

She’s tripling down:

And one more the reign is how close or on the person? pic.twitter.com/6k3ZpmPeRQ — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) May 11, 2023

And quadrupling:

Oh let me post this again especially after a White House official just told me they question the report too. https://t.co/pfRDb4F3wk — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) May 11, 2023

Just in case you weren’t already 150% convinced that April Ryan is an utter garbage person.

You’re a shameless human being. You repeat lies that just inflame and you don’t even care about the harm you do. Just an awful, awful person. — Kron (@Kronykal) May 11, 2023

***

