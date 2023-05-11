As we told you, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas officially stated for the record that a federal investigation had determined that the mounted Border Patrol agents accused by many on the Left — including Mayorkas himself and Joe Biden and other members of the administration — of whipping Haitian migrants had not, in fact, whipped anyone and that the allegations against them were categorically false.

So, who was that reporter, anyway?

Because of course it was April Ryan. Of course it was.

Of course April Ryan would continue to push a thoroughly debunked narrative in a White House press briefing … and then continue to push it on Twitter:

Too bad for April that the lousy grammar is the least offensive aspect of that tweet.

We can’t even. We are officially out of evens.

You’re damn right she is.

This is what it looks like when you literally cannot help yourself.

It should be disqualifying. As far as the embarrassment is concerned, she’d have to be capable of shame in order to feel embarrassment, and she clearly is not.

Do your thing, Community Notes. April Ryan is just begging for it.

In fairness, it’s technically not just April who’s still running with this:

But April, as a Guardian of Truth, should know better.

Nobody was whipped then, but for what it’s worth, April’s getting her “but!” whipped on Twitter, and she deserves every ounce of it.

She’s an idiot, but we have a feeling she understands it. Which makes her a lying liar who lies.

She calls herself a reporter. We call her a flaming hack.

It’s not just the Biden administration and Sawyer Hackett who need to grovel at the feet of the defamed Border Patrol agents and beg for forgiveness; it’s also so-called “journalists” like April Ryan, who continue to prove every day that they’ve more than earned the honor of being called “Enemy of the People.”

***

Update:

April Ryan has thought about her tweet and decided that she shouldn’t’ve sent it and that she’s really, really sorry. Just kidding!

She’s tripling down:

And quadrupling:

Just in case you weren’t already 150% convinced that April Ryan is an utter garbage person.

***

