Today’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Supreme Court’s ethics is officially underway and will definitely prove to be a valuable use of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s time and not a complete sham.

And the illustrious Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse is heading up the proceedings.

Reminder that this compromised clown @SenWhitehouse is leading the kangaroo court hearing on "Ethics" today https://t.co/69kWP4OTwr — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 2, 2023

We’re in for a hell of a show, guys!

He’s already got the poster boards set up lmao pic.twitter.com/xadqw64u79 — Meara (@MillennialOther) May 2, 2023

Senator Whitehouse is back with his exhibits pic.twitter.com/ujwETBHvUd — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 2, 2023

And not just at the hearing, but on Twitter as well.

He must’ve been up all night connecting the dots and putting this thread together. Before we post it, we should warn you: it’s not for the faint of heart. So if you don’t think you can handle it, turn back and return to whatever you were doing.

And if you think you’re ready for it, proceed:

Worth keeping this nefarious tangle in mind as we consider the Supreme Court’s ethics mess today in @JudiciaryDems hearing. Remember the portrait of Leo, Clarence Thomas and the right-wing billionaire.

https://t.co/DZ3vrPRbA4 — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) May 2, 2023

Tangles don’t get much more nefarious than this, folks.

In case you need a refresher: pic.twitter.com/pwaDSUqUuK — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) May 2, 2023

Damning. Obviously those guys are bad news, hanging out with someone like Clarence Thomas. Thomas would never get into one of Whitehouse’s private clubs, which should tell you right there how sneaky and shifty he is.

Sheldon's never met a black man he didn't want to kick out of an exclusive place. https://t.co/jTuoIoRiYf — Calamity Jen (@realjenx) May 2, 2023

It’s true, but let’s stick with Whitehouse’s thread til the end, so we can see where it goes:

This article supports my thesis that the Trump “Federalist Society list” was not the Federalist Society’s at all — there were no proceedings developing or approving the list. Which raises the question: whose list was it? — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) May 2, 2023

Which of Leonard Leo’s billionaire puppeteers got to choose Supreme Court justices? — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) May 2, 2023

And if it was a list of, by and for right-wing billionaires, does that explain the cessation of hostilities between House of Koch and House of Trump? Was it a trade, Court for truce? — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) May 2, 2023

Sheldon sounds confident that he’s stumbled upon something huge. And who are we to question his sanity?

Actually, we’re pretty smart to question his sanity. Because he’s coming unglued before our very eyes (not that he was ever all that glued to begin with):

In which crazy corrupt racist conspiracy theorist and dark money hypocrite @SenWhitehouse shrieks about Ginni Thomas being an “insurrectionist” before going on a wild unhinged rant. Cc @MarkPaoletta @JCNSeverino pic.twitter.com/fxbGx7JN5Z — Meara (@MillennialOther) May 2, 2023

Meanwhile, here’s Exhibit 674938462894 that Sheldon Whitehouse doesn’t actually give a damn about Supreme Court ethics:

Hey I wonder why Dems like this clown @SenWhitehouse aren't talking about this? Could it be this hearing has NOTHING to do with "ethics" and they just want to undermine the supreme court so they can pack it with left wing activists? pic.twitter.com/ymhul4RpYe — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 2, 2023

Huh.

***

