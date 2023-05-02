Today’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Supreme Court’s ethics is officially underway and will definitely prove to be a valuable use of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s time and not a complete sham.

And the illustrious Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse is heading up the proceedings.

We’re in for a hell of a show, guys!

And not just at the hearing, but on Twitter as well.

Trending

He must’ve been up all night connecting the dots and putting this thread together. Before we post it, we should warn you: it’s not for the faint of heart. So if you don’t think you can handle it, turn back and return to whatever you were doing.

And if you think you’re ready for it, proceed:

Tangles don’t get much more nefarious than this, folks.

Damning. Obviously those guys are bad news, hanging out with someone like Clarence Thomas. Thomas would never get into one of Whitehouse’s private clubs, which should tell you right there how sneaky and shifty he is.

It’s true, but let’s stick with Whitehouse’s thread til the end, so we can see where it goes:

Sheldon sounds confident that he’s stumbled upon something huge. And who are we to question his sanity?

Actually, we’re pretty smart to question his sanity. Because he’s coming unglued before our very eyes (not that he was ever all that glued to begin with):

Meanwhile, here’s Exhibit 674938462894 that Sheldon Whitehouse doesn’t actually give a damn about Supreme Court ethics:

Huh.

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Clarence ThomasConspiracy TheoryethicsFederalist SocietyGinni ThomasLeonard LeoSCOTUSSheldon WhitehouseSupreme Court