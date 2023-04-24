Hunter Biden’s lawyer wants Congressional Ethics probe into MTG’s ‘unmoored verbal abuses’

Boy, the Hunter Biden news spigot just won’t shut off today! First, we find out that Hunter Biden may be living in the White House right now and may be living in the White House right now because he’s trying to avoid being served with legal papers from the mother of his illegitimate child.

And then there’s this:

A lawyer for Hunter Biden called Monday for a congressional ethics investigation into the behavior of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), alleging that she has repeatedly directed “unmoored verbal abuses” at the president’s son.https://t.co/6GiaiqPuff — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 24, 2023

More from the Washington Post:

A lawyer for Hunter Biden called Monday for a congressional ethics investigation into the behavior of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), alleging that she has repeatedly directed “unmoored verbal abuses” at the president’s son, including false accusations of human trafficking and cavorting with prostitutes. “Representative Greene’s unethical conduct arises from her continuous verbal attacks, defamatory statements, publication of personal photos and data, and promotion of conspiracy theories about and against Robert Hunter Biden,” lawyer Abbe Lowell wrote in a letter to the Office of Congressional Ethics. “None of these could possibly be deemed to be part of any legitimate legislative activity, as is clear from both the content of her statements and actions, and the forums she uses to spew her often unhinged rhetoric.”

In the letter, Lowell cited a series of social media posts, including some with videos, in which Greene baselessly accused the 53-year-old Biden of being linked to “an Eastern prostitution or human trafficking ring.” …

“Not only are these statements false, defamatory, and malicious, but they are undignified from a Member of Congress and far beyond anything close to genuine legislative activities or political advocacy,” Lowell wrote.

OK, but … “false, defamatory, and malicious” statements? Has Abbe Lowell ever witnessed The Squad’s antics? Or Joe Biden’s, for that matter?

Oh… if “unmoored verbal abuse” is the new standard, I think there are other cases to consider… pic.twitter.com/gIt3U6ddKG — Adam Payne (@AdamPay56736590) April 24, 2023

Also:

Wait, are “unmoored verbal abuses” illegal?? 😳 — Dominantly Situated Knower 🤖🇺🇸 (@cstrombe2) April 24, 2023

I don't like her at all, and some of her speech may empower crazies. But "unmoored verbal abuses" don't seem to qualify as either unethical or illegal. https://t.co/3kDr3MQoKB — David Neumark (@NeumarkEcon) April 24, 2023

Verbal abuses are constitutionally protected, you clown. https://t.co/OO7DwIhKlB — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 24, 2023

Whoops.

This is what desperation looks like. https://t.co/tylMpJcdGV — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 24, 2023

Desperation and maybe a little problematic-ness.

Hunter Biden, under federal investigation by multiple agencies for extensive corruption, wants a member of Congress investigated for criticizing him https://t.co/19yEL3dXfF — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 24, 2023

this is pretty fascist considering hunter’s father is the president of the united states https://t.co/NPVW9e9HmM — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) April 24, 2023

Huh.

Lmao. The guy belongs in jail. MTG is right. Clowns. — Ted E. Bear (@TedEBear607) April 24, 2023

When will the ethics Investigation be called to look into the Biden family? Evidence of alleged collusion with foreign powers isn’t worth a headline but this is? Democracy must have died in darkness by now. https://t.co/fquKErxWwu — TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) April 24, 2023

The only abuse I’m witnessing is the abuse of our Justice system by not bringing charges against the Presidents son. — TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) April 24, 2023

***

