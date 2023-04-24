Hunter Biden’s lawyer wants Congressional Ethics probe into MTG’s ‘unmoored verbal abuses’

Posted at 11:13 am on April 24, 2023 by Sarah D

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Boy, the Hunter Biden news spigot just won’t shut off today! First, we find out that Hunter Biden may be living in the White House right now and may be living in the White House right now because he’s trying to avoid being served with legal papers from the mother of his illegitimate child.

And then there’s this:

More from the Washington Post:

A lawyer for Hunter Biden called Monday for a congressional ethics investigation into the behavior of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), alleging that she has repeatedly directed “unmoored verbal abuses” at the president’s son, including false accusations of human trafficking and cavorting with prostitutes.

“Representative Greene’s unethical conduct arises from her continuous verbal attacks, defamatory statements, publication of personal photos and data, and promotion of conspiracy theories about and against Robert Hunter Biden,” lawyer Abbe Lowell wrote in a letter to the Office of Congressional Ethics. “None of these could possibly be deemed to be part of any legitimate legislative activity, as is clear from both the content of her statements and actions, and the forums she uses to spew her often unhinged rhetoric.”
In the letter, Lowell cited a series of social media posts, including some with videos, in which Greene baselessly accused the 53-year-old Biden of being linked to “an Eastern prostitution or human trafficking ring.”

“Not only are these statements false, defamatory, and malicious, but they are undignified from a Member of Congress and far beyond anything close to genuine legislative activities or political advocacy,” Lowell wrote.

OK, but … “false, defamatory, and malicious” statements? Has Abbe Lowell ever witnessed The Squad’s antics? Or Joe Biden’s, for that matter?

Also:

Trending

Whoops.

Desperation and maybe a little problematic-ness.

Huh.

 

 

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Abbe Lowellcongressional ethics investigationHunter BidenMarjorie Taylor GreeneOffice of Congressional Ethics
Entertainment

Tim Robbins calls out ’embarrassed, compromised media HACKS’ in EPIC pro-free speech thread