Last night, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a six-week abortion ban into law. And NBC News’ Matt Dixon was on it:

Gov. Ron DeSantis quietly signed legislation Thursday that would ban most abortions after six weeks in Florida, a move that will weigh on his likely 2024 presidential bid. … The Florida law bans abortions at six weeks but creates new exemptions for rape and incest up to 15 weeks of pregnancy. It does not change existing exemptions for life and the health of the mother up to 15 weeks. DeSantis signed the measure just hours after the Legislature passed it Thursday afternoon. But he didn’t announce publicly that he did so until after 11 p.m. “We are proud to support life and family in the state of Florida,” the governor said in a statement. “I applaud the Legislature for passing the Heartbeat Protection Act that expands pro-life protections and provides additional resources for young mothers and families.” The lack of fanfare around the legislation underscores how tricky abortion politics are for Republicans after the 2022 midterm elections — when Democrats hammered the GOP on the issue nationally — and specifically for DeSantis as he weighs seeking the GOP nomination for president.

Notice the language in NBC News’ write-up? “Quietly signed.” “Didn’t announce publicly.” “Lack of fanfare.” Makes it sound like DeSantis tried to keep the whole thing a secret. Like maybe he was afraid of word getting out.

NBC News senior political reporter Sahil Kapur picked up on that, too. What’s the deal with Ron DeSantis being so shady?

Doesn’t scream confidence in the politics of this bill that Ron DeSantis enacted it in a private ceremony announced by tweet around 11 p.m.https://t.co/aVqPWerOav — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 14, 2023

For what it’s worth, Sahil’s tweet shouldn’t scream confidence in the ability of the media to be honest with the public.

What, pray tell, is so “quiet” about this?

Signed the Heartbeat Protection Act, which expands pro-life protections and devotes resources to help young mothers and families. pic.twitter.com/quZpSj1ZPk — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 14, 2023

Doesn’t look like a private affair with a lack of fanfare. Maybe because it wasn’t.

He literally tweeted it out to the world. People actually see his tweets. — Real Man of Genius (@realmanofgenius) April 14, 2023

He waited until after he had signed the bill into law to tweet about it. What does that “scream,” other than that Ron DeSantis understands that a bill isn’t a law until he signs it?

He was traveling all day came home, signed it and posted it to Twitter. Kind of a strange take calling it a private ceremony. — LK_1111 (@elle_kaye11) April 14, 2023

He tweeted it out for everyone to see, was out of state earlier in the day, and yes, it will be a total secret and absolutely no one will know about it. This is why people hate the media — right here. https://t.co/gnqJH3a4BF — Mike Dury (@MikeDury) April 14, 2023

Dude literally signed it first thing when he stepped foot back in Florida after being out of state all day. And judging by the photo that was released, he hardly did it in obscurity with no one around. https://t.co/3dCJ0zAh4g — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) April 14, 2023

Yeah, DeSantis was really trying to hide what's going on. Nailed it. https://t.co/TOU3f4SpP8 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) April 14, 2023

By the way:

If he signed it during the day, you'd be saying "Why is Ron DeSantis making a spectacle out of signing this bill while there's a state of emergency happening in Florida???" — Shaner (@shaner5000) April 14, 2023

But hey, Sahil. Congratulations for finding common ground with Donald Trump’s most dedicated defenders:

Look at the coordinated messaging from Trump World’s worst after @RonDeSantisFL just signed the Heartbeat Protection Bill saving millions of babies from death. It must stink to sell your soul out like that. They can’t even celebrate a conservative win like normal people. pic.twitter.com/MjJGjQqg93 — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸 (@CryptidPolitics) April 14, 2023

Perfect.

Amazing. Basically the same framing (almost verbatim) that is being used by the Trump campaign. https://t.co/iPYrQPyCCS — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) April 14, 2023

Horseshoe politics are fascinating, aren’t they?

