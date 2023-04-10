Today’s Annual White House Easter Egg Roll Day, and NBC’s “TODAY” was live on the scene. Al Roker even got to interview the president! And her husband!

Watch:

When Al Roker said “Help a brother out! Make some news for me,” he should’ve phrased it slightly differently: “Help a brother out! Make some sense for me.” Because what even.

If “I’ll either be rolling egg or uh, being the guy, you know, the guy who’s pushing them out” is a clear indication to Rolling Stone, then we shudder to think what they’d consider to be an incoherent mess.

One hell of a stutter.

That’s how we’d be feeling right now if we were Kamala Harris. Just a heartbeat away, folks.

God’s probably like, “Don’t you dare bring me into this. I’m staying outta this one.”

At this point, the staffer in the bunny suit would probably be a better choice for the Dems to run for president in 2024.

