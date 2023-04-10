Today’s Annual White House Easter Egg Roll Day, and NBC’s “TODAY” was live on the scene. Al Roker even got to interview the president! And her husband!

Watch:

Reporter: “Are you running in 2024?” Biden: “Well I’ll either, I’ll either be rolling egg or uh, being the guy, you know, the guy who’s pushing them out.” pic.twitter.com/k2d2XdNtBC — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 10, 2023

When Al Roker said “Help a brother out! Make some news for me,” he should’ve phrased it slightly differently: “Help a brother out! Make some sense for me.” Because what even.

Joe Biden: "I plan on running" The president gave the clearest indication yet that he intends to seek a second term in office, setting up a potential rematch with Trump. Story: https://t.co/auqvhNhPQ8 pic.twitter.com/5qoVzOhlkw — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 10, 2023

If “I’ll either be rolling egg or uh, being the guy, you know, the guy who’s pushing them out” is a clear indication to Rolling Stone, then we shudder to think what they’d consider to be an incoherent mess.

It's a stutter! — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) April 10, 2023

One hell of a stutter.

That’s how we’d be feeling right now if we were Kamala Harris. Just a heartbeat away, folks.

He couldn’t run a bath. — Access (@FlexibleFwend) April 10, 2023

Good God 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ — RR Pry (@pry_rr) April 10, 2023

God’s probably like, “Don’t you dare bring me into this. I’m staying outta this one.”

Where was the Easter Bunny to marshal Al away? — Dr. Bart Kepple (@KeppleDr) April 10, 2023

Where’s the staffer in the bunny suit to save him? — The Expatnyker (@expatnyker) April 10, 2023

At this point, the staffer in the bunny suit would probably be a better choice for the Dems to run for president in 2024.

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

