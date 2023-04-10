Today’s Annual White House Easter Egg Roll Day, and NBC’s “TODAY” was live on the scene. Al Roker even got to interview the president! And her husband!
Watch:
Reporter: “Are you running in 2024?”
Biden: “Well I’ll either, I’ll either be rolling egg or uh, being the guy, you know, the guy who’s pushing them out.”
— Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 10, 2023
When Al Roker said “Help a brother out! Make some news for me,” he should’ve phrased it slightly differently: “Help a brother out! Make some sense for me.” Because what even.
Joe Biden: "I plan on running"
The president gave the clearest indication yet that he intends to seek a second term in office, setting up a potential rematch with Trump.
Story: https://t.co/auqvhNhPQ8 pic.twitter.com/5qoVzOhlkw
— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 10, 2023
If “I’ll either be rolling egg or uh, being the guy, you know, the guy who’s pushing them out” is a clear indication to Rolling Stone, then we shudder to think what they’d consider to be an incoherent mess.
He's fine. https://t.co/Jk20e1y4Bq
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 10, 2023
It's a stutter!
— Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) April 10, 2023
One hell of a stutter.
— Gen-X Wolf™ (@GenXWolf) April 10, 2023
That’s how we’d be feeling right now if we were Kamala Harris. Just a heartbeat away, folks.
He couldn’t run a bath.
— Access (@FlexibleFwend) April 10, 2023
Good God 🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️
— RR Pry (@pry_rr) April 10, 2023
God’s probably like, “Don’t you dare bring me into this. I’m staying outta this one.”
Where was the Easter Bunny to marshal Al away?
— Dr. Bart Kepple (@KeppleDr) April 10, 2023
Where’s the staffer in the bunny suit to save him?
— The Expatnyker (@expatnyker) April 10, 2023
At this point, the staffer in the bunny suit would probably be a better choice for the Dems to run for president in 2024.
— Hunter in the Hills (@Ghost_MAGA) April 10, 2023
***
