So, do you guys remember way back in the early days of the COVID pandemic when Democratic politicians tried to show us how tolerant and progressive and un-racist they are by encouraging people to pretend that the virus didn’t originate in China? Remember when the best way to show solidarity with the Asian American community was to hang out in large groups at Chinese restaurants? Remember how if you chose to bury your head in the sand, it meant that you were tolerant, and if you didn’t, it meant that you were racist?

Well, we’ve moved on somewhat from those days, but don’t for a second think that liberals won’t still find anti-Asian bigotry where it doesn’t exist in order to score political points. And that brings us to CNN tech reporter Brian Fung, who wants to make sure that we know that opposition to TikTok is ultimately rooted in racism against Asians, or at least has fanned the flames of racism against Asians:

NEW: As talk of a TikTok ban reached fever pitch this week, Asian-American lawmakers, civil rights leaders and ordinary citizens warned that politicians’ China rhetoric puts their communities at risk for even more hate and violence. https://t.co/ORd7NcovzW — Brian Fung | @[email protected] (@b_fung) March 26, 2023

Fung writes:

That rhetoric surged again this week as a hostile House committee grilled TikTok CEO Shou Chew for more than five hours on Thursday about the app’s ties to China through its parent company, ByteDance. After lawmakers repeatedly accused Chew, who is Singaporean, of working for the Chinese government and tried to associate him with the Chinese Communist Party, Vanessa Pappas, a top TikTok executive, condemned the hearing as “rooted in xenophobia.”

A top TikTok executive framed questioning of Shou Zi Chew as xenophobic? Oh, well, then it must be xenophobic. Because clearly a top TikTok executive would have no ulterior motives in accusing opponents of TikTok of racism.

More:

But even in discussing the Chinese government’s real, demonstrated risks to US security, the way that some Americans describe those dangers is counterproductive, needlessly provocative and historically inaccurate, said Rep. Andy Kim, a New Jersey Democrat and a member of the House select committee. Even the name “Chinese Communist Party” can itself prime listeners to adopt a Cold War mentality — a framework whose analytical value is dubious, Kim argued. “A lot of my colleagues, especially on the select committee, use rhetoric like, ‘This is a new Cold War,’” said Kim. “First of all, it’s not true: The Soviet Union was a very different competitor than China. And it’s framed in a very zero-sum way … It’s very much being talked about as if their entire way of life is incompatible with ours and cannot coexist with ours, and that heightens the tension.”

Referring to the Chinese Communist Party as the “Chinese Communist Party” is offensive? OK, yeah. These are not serious people we’re dealing with. So naturally these are the people CNN is focused on.

Replies are off, so you know this guy was well aware of the BS in his tweet. No one, NO ONE, is or will target Asian Americans because of tik tok. That is just painfully stupid. https://t.co/86XFJj4DyM — Jon Conner (@JonConn65769672) March 27, 2023

Oh yeah. Brian apparently doesn’t want to be bothered with responses to his stupid tweet and stupid article:

So.

Of course he turned off comments after a few people mocked him for this ridiculous story. How does he expect anyone to take him seriously as a journalist when he can’t even handle criticism? https://t.co/HWMX3iA3uQ — Rev. Dr. Ashanti Van Buren+ (@AshantiVanBuren) March 27, 2023

We have to conclude that Brian doesn’t expect anyone to take him seriously as a journalist.

Legalize spying because preventing spying is racist got it — freestateexile (@freestateexile) March 27, 2023

"Complaining about a hostile foreign power spying on you everywhere you go is racist" https://t.co/6fVBVI7jfE — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 27, 2023

How can anyone actually believe that?

Nonsense from CNN “calling the govt of China the Chinese Communist Party is racist”. Here is a rare example of actual reporting by CNN on crime affecting Asian Americans is the failed city of San Fran: https://t.co/3cQ1ZmasTe — Brad Denter (@DenterBrad) March 27, 2023

Is it possible that "journalism" like this is more harmful than helpful to the concerns and circumstances covered in the reporting? How much of this is just contrived narrative rather than incisive or revealing? https://t.co/ehAHRT1oi2 pic.twitter.com/cGQLGY9CPJ — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) March 27, 2023

All of it. All of it is contrived narrative.

This has more to do with national security than who made the app. Who created it isn’t really important. — Sean Patrick McHenry (@SeanPMcHenryUSA) March 26, 2023

Stop making sense, Sean!

So we're supposed to let China spy on Americans because you can't tell the difference between the CCP and American citizens? https://t.co/Y8XSDyB3p4 — Mulder’s Long Fight for Account Reinstatement (@proteinwisdom) March 27, 2023

Is this CCP propaganda? 😂🤡 — jim (@JimmyOn10Dore) March 27, 2023

Sure sounds like it. Is it racist to point that out, CNN?

Out of all the assaults happening on asias, zero of the criminals watched tiktok before hand, or even listen to these hearings ZERO… this is propaganda paid for by the CCP and CNN happily regurgitates it like the good little bitch they are https://t.co/tz7zK3mKiH — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) March 27, 2023

Is there anti-Asian bigotry in this country? Absolutely. Look no further than what’s happening to qualified, high-achieving Asian and Asian American students who are being rejected for admission by elite colleges in favor of lesser qualified applicants. Look no further than the uptick in violent attacks on Asians in places like New York and California. And weirdly, outlets like CNN don’t seem to be nearly as concerned about that (unless they can twist it against conservatives somehow, of course).

So spare us your outrage, Brian Fung. Spare us your outrage, CNN.

When you’re regurgitating CCP talking points, you’ve already lost.

***

Related:

WaPo tech journo asserts with zero evidence that there’s ‘zero evidence’ TikTok is a ChiCom spy tool

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!