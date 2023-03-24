In case you missed it, Los Angeles teachers fought for the children this week by walking off the job and going on strike.

The decision by 35,000 members of United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) to refuse to cross SEIU’s picket line resulted in a total of 60,000 workers across two unions going on strike together, hitting the streets united.https://t.co/L2hmBRyI1H — The Nation (@thenation) March 24, 2023

More from Alex Caputo-Pearl:

On March 21, the 25,000 custodians, cafeteria workers, campus aides, bus drivers, teaching assistants, special education aides, building and grounds workers who are members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 99, walked off the job in a three-day unfair labor practices strike against their employer, the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD). The decision by 35,000 mostly teacher colleagues—myself among them, members of United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA)—to refuse to cross SEIU’s picket line led a total of 60,000 workers across two unions to go on strike together, hitting the streets united, and creating one of the largest labor actions Los Angeles has ever seen. In a deepening of the last 13 years of national upsurge among education workers—often called “Red for Ed”—the SEIU members’ strike added a distinctly purple (the SEIU’s traditional color) hue. … The current strike builds on a decade of increased organizing and militance in public education in Los Angeles. Gabriela Dueñas, a Local 99 member and instructional aide at Ford Boulevard Elementary in East LA, said, “The 2019 LA teachers strike was a huge inspiration to me in going on strike now. I thought of the huge impact that strike had on our schools and our community. It allowed us to see the power we hold.” As a longtime teacher in South LA schools, I helped lead a slate of forward-thinking, community-connected, racial justice–centered educators to an internal union election victory of a progressive rank-and-file caucus in 2014. Since then, UTLA has transformed itself—building an organizing union based on high member participation, structured democratic dialogues, and citywide structure tests; overwhelmingly passing a dues increase to fund member and community organizing; founding a vibrant labor/youth/parent/community coalition; institutionalizing a racial justice/community demands approach to bargaining—and winning a massive strike in 2019.

Wow, congratulations! L.A. parents shouldn’t be upset that you’re flexing your muscles at the expense of their children. They should be proud of you for fighting for dignity and respect!

The district plans on hoarding $4.9 billion in reserves. $4.9 billion in unspent school funding. Workers are going hungry.

Schools are going under-resourced.

We’ve had enough. We continue the fight for dignity, respect and investment ✊ pic.twitter.com/XObO61uVkW — United Teachers Los Angeles (@UTLAnow) March 24, 2023

Oh, hey. Speaking of dignity and respect …

Theres nothing more beautiful and powerful than organized workers fighting for justice. We are writing a new chapter for LA Public Schools. pic.twitter.com/0bb3j44sTP — United Teachers Los Angeles (@UTLAnow) March 23, 2023

Oh, is that what they’re doing?

Will this be on the test https://t.co/ltpJhZldoY — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 24, 2023

Wait, there’s a test?

GP On the upside for students in Los Angeles affected by teachers' selfishly striking, it's not like being in class would've helped them learn anything or do any better on standardized tests anyway. — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) March 24, 2023

That’s actually a really important point:

Apostrophes? Not on OUR watch — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 24, 2023

Maybe they should’ve spent a little time studying basic grammar and a little less time working on their crappy dance routine.

Your new guerrilla advertising campaign for school choice is very clever, @DeAngelisCorey https://t.co/lp5xBuV0yz — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) March 24, 2023

Heh.

Cringe af — Woke Zombie 🇺🇸😊 (@AWokeZombie) March 23, 2023

Oh my god. — Clifton Duncan (@cliftonaduncan) March 24, 2023

How did they film this, watch this, and think it needed to be shared with the world — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 24, 2023

Someone recorded this, logged into this account, uploaded it, typed a description and at no point second guessed uploading the most uncoordinated dance video ever. — Adam B. Coleman, President of Aintblackistan (@wrong_speak) March 24, 2023

Yeah, you know, the more we think about it, the more we think the kids are actually way better off without these so-called “teachers.”

Teaching students well would be pretty cool — Brett (@Texan__Pride) March 23, 2023

Yes, well, that ship has clearly sailed.

These are the buffoons teaching your kids in Los Angeles. Politicization, woke nonsense, and union bullying deters good people from becoming teachers in many districts. The result is this embarrassing clown show: https://t.co/lp5xBuV0yz — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) March 24, 2023

Sounds like a plan.

***

