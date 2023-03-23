Late last year, we learned that the loving Biden family apparently has no love for Hunter Biden’s out-of-wedlock daughter with Lunden Alexis Roberts. Because maybe they’re not such a loving family after all. We couldn’t help but feel bad for the little girl at first, but knowing the Bidens also didn’t care that her mother had allegedly been threatened with domestic violence by Hunter made it a little easier for us to be OK with Hunter’s daughter being away from her grandparents.

The Biden family seemingly wants nothing to do with the child, striking her attendance from the 46th presidential inauguration and allegedly refusing to offer the mother-daughter pair security amid domestic violence threats from the mother's ex. https://t.co/2Yiiqj7YeL — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 29, 2022

This email from Hunter to his ex-wife Kathleen — who filed for divorce in 2016 after discovering her husband’s affair with his brother Beau’s widow — is actually pretty compelling evidence that the farther removed from Hunter Biden and his family you are, the better off you are:

Being married to Hunter Biden must have been fun pic.twitter.com/NYZ9YNFfXL — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 23, 2023

Totally normal response to a request for a copy of title insurance.

A simple yes or no would have sufficed Hunter — Pgh Paul (@rollawaythedew7) March 23, 2023

Dang he could’ve just said “No I don’t have a copy?” — CISO – Black Spire Outpost (@BelchSpeak) March 23, 2023

Maybe he was just trying to be colorful. Keep it interesting, you know? You appreciate know?

I do appreciate know? Whut? — FDIC Insured Honkitude (@Mr_Honkitude) March 23, 2023

Charming. I bet he takes the dishes out of the sink before he pees in it. — GussieD- (Anne) 🍊 (@Gussied71) March 23, 2023

He’s a real piece of work. — 𝟣𝟩𝟪𝟥 (@July041776) March 23, 2023

He’s a real piece of something. And we don’t doubt that he’s the smartest guy Joe Biden knows.

Wonder if Kathleen ever got a coherent response to her inquiry …

So was that a yes or a no? — PubliusNovus (@PubliusNovus1) March 23, 2023

