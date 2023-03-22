We’re not sure how we managed to miss this one. But we’re glad we know about it now.

Mark your calendars for April 1, folx. Because Trans Day of Vengeance is coming:

Sounds mostly peaceful AF.

Well, technically the co-organizer is the Trans Radical Activist Network. But whether it’s “Activist” or “Action,” the fact remains that these people are effing nuts:

So far in 2023, 6 lives have been lost, 2022 we lost over 60 people. Our community has a stigma attached and significantly impacts marginalized communities at a higher intensity. There are members of our own communities that have turned against the true meaning of Pride. The trans/non-binary/gender non-conforming/intersex communities have always existed. “We’re Here, We’re Queer, and We aren’t going anywhere” needs to be echoed loudly.

Like the Stonewall Riots the gays and lesbians were experiencing what the trans community is facing now. This cycle of hate needs to end in fact it must. Allies, siblings we need you now more than ever. “I was a radical revolutionist. I still am a revolutionist…I am glad I was in the Stonewall Riot. I remember when someone threw a Molotov cocktail, I thought, “My god, the revolution is here. The revolution is finally here?” -Sylvia Rivera

Does that mean we should expect Molotov cocktails at the Trans Day of Vengeance, too? We’re just trying to be prepared here.

Well, not completely off … it looks like the event organizers are urging participants to prepare themselves by proudly concealing their identities:

Maybe it’s just our ignorance clouding our understanding, but we feel like if your message is “We’re Here, We’re Queer, and We aren’t going anywhere,” you shouldn’t be wearing a mask of any kind. Even if you’re talking about surgical masks, isn’t getting Trans Vengeance important enough to worth risking catching COVID?

Where’s your pride, Vengeance seekers?

***

