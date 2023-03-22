We’re not sure how we managed to miss this one. But we’re glad we know about it now.

Mark your calendars for April 1, folx. Because Trans Day of Vengeance is coming:

Governor Youngkin’s policies have made Virginia schools less safe for transgender students, a trend we are seeing nationwide. Join us as we come together with our trans siblings to tell the fascists #WeWillNotBeErased 🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/8oojeOzRyG — Our Rights DC (@OurRightsDC) March 10, 2023

My statement about Trans Day of Vengeance on April 1st in Washington, DC. 11am on April 1st. Meet us at SCOTUS in Washington, DC. We fight for us. We protect us. Stand up for your rights.

#transrightsarehumanrights pic.twitter.com/8QmZ0bUNEq — TSUKURU FORS – End Violence on Trans Ppl (@tsukuru_agender) March 17, 2023

Sounds mostly peaceful AF.

Our Rights DC, an #Antifa group part of the Antifascist Action (AFA), has been promoting its "Trans Day of Vengeance" direct action for March 31 & April 1. The event is being co-organized by the Trans Radical Action Network, which is led by Noah & Japanese woman who uses alias… https://t.co/FcjbhmGpGy pic.twitter.com/7NDjdylFXi — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 22, 2023

Well, technically the co-organizer is the Trans Radical Activist Network. But whether it’s “Activist” or “Action,” the fact remains that these people are effing nuts:

So far in 2023, 6 lives have been lost, 2022 we lost over 60 people. Our community has a stigma attached and significantly impacts marginalized communities at a higher intensity. There are members of our own communities that have turned against the true meaning of Pride. The trans/non-binary/gender non-conforming/intersex communities have always existed. “We’re Here, We’re Queer, and We aren’t going anywhere” needs to be echoed loudly. Like the Stonewall Riots the gays and lesbians were experiencing what the trans community is facing now. This cycle of hate needs to end in fact it must. Allies, siblings we need you now more than ever. “I was a radical revolutionist. I still am a revolutionist…I am glad I was in the Stonewall Riot. I remember when someone threw a Molotov cocktail, I thought, “My god, the revolution is here. The revolution is finally here?” -Sylvia Rivera

Does that mean we should expect Molotov cocktails at the Trans Day of Vengeance, too? We’re just trying to be prepared here.

I've said for years that the "woke" Social Justice movement is about vengeance and revenge, not "justice." The don't want peace, love, safety, or harmony, they want revenge…and now the mask is completely off👇👇👇 https://t.co/NTO6hAmXbK pic.twitter.com/M94X4uXgIs — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) March 22, 2023

Well, not completely off … it looks like the event organizers are urging participants to prepare themselves by proudly concealing their identities:

April 1st – 11:00AM – Meet us in front of the Supreme Court.

– After a rally with some incredible speakers we will set off to march.

– We encourage you to cover up and bring a buddy.

DMs are open for any questions! #WeWillNotBeErased 🏳️‍⚧️@VA_TRAN22 @Trans_Radical pic.twitter.com/7Cf6zbotIg — Our Rights DC (@OurRightsDC) March 17, 2023

Maybe it’s just our ignorance clouding our understanding, but we feel like if your message is “We’re Here, We’re Queer, and We aren’t going anywhere,” you shouldn’t be wearing a mask of any kind. Even if you’re talking about surgical masks, isn’t getting Trans Vengeance important enough to worth risking catching COVID?

i'm geekin at the "wear a mask" part 😂 pic.twitter.com/jpByK3aENO — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) March 22, 2023

Where’s your pride, Vengeance seekers?

***

