Democratic socialist Rep. Cori Bush is out of her mind. Seriously, she’s straight-up insane. But given who she chooses to surround herself with, is it any wonder?

Washington Free Beacon investigative reporter Andrew Kerr decided to take a closer look at Bush’s dear friend — and highest-paid private security guard (Cori Bush is allowed to have private security, you see, while she wants to defund the police and leave regular citizens who can’t afford private security more vulnerable) — Nathaniel Davis III. And, well, let’s just say it explains a whole lot about Cori Bush:

NEW: The @FreeBeacon has identified Rep. Cori Bush's highest-paid private security guard. He believes he's 109 trillion years old, and a master of psychic self-defense who can summon tornadoes at will. And he loves spreading anti-Semitic conspiracies.https://t.co/jGJbjJxNYj — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) March 7, 2023

Nathaniel Davis III has earned over $137,000 providing "security services" for Bush since 2020.@FreeBeacon can confirm Davis is actually a St. Louis guru known as Aha Sen Piankhy who teaches classes on how to maintain urban gardens so you don't have to buy food from the Jews. pic.twitter.com/DMjCFA03tn — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) March 7, 2023

Davis has also advanced a number of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, including the belief that the Rothschild family "runs the Western Hemisphere" and unleashed the COVID-19 pandemic to murder 99 percent of the human population — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) March 7, 2023

More from The Washington Free Beacon:

Davis has earned over $137,000 providing “security services” for Bush since 2020, according to FEC filings, the latest of which showed disbursements of $5,000 in Dec. 2022. Using dozens of social media posts, including photos and videos that show Davis with Bush, the Washington Free Beacon has confirmed that Davis is in fact a St. Louis, Missouri, spiritual guru known as Aha Sen Piankhy who teaches classes on how to read minds, summon mythical beings, and maintain urban gardens—to avoid having to buy food from the Jews. Davis, a former member of the vehemently anti-Semitic New Black Panther Party, is a natural fit for Bush, who has a history of associating with anti-Semites. She spent years working with anti-Israel activist Neveen Ayesh, who has said she wants to burn Jews alive. A vocal supporter of the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement, Bush is a close ally of her fellow Squad member, anti-Semitic Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.). … It is unclear when or how Bush and Davis met. But the congresswoman’s personal Facebook page shows that she is friends with “Aha Davis Zadok El,” one of Davis’s Facebook accounts. There, he claims to be a member of the “Priesthood of the Sun Moon Sect.” Davis’s various Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts are riddled with references to the “Priesthood of the Sun Moon Sect.”

A practitioner of the "mystical" arts, Davis has supernatural abilities, including the ability to summon hurricanes, levitate, and retrieve winning lottery numbers "from the spirit realm," a difficult skill that Davis warns may come at an undisclosed cost to the summoner. — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) March 7, 2023

And here's a greatest-hits montage of Cori Bush's highest-paid private security guard, including his claims that he can invoke blood rituals to make the teeth of his enemies fall out their mouth.https://t.co/t8GGdHqrGX — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) March 7, 2023

If you’ve got four minutes to spare, you should really take a look at this:

Note, this is NOT Cori Bush's new husband, her other private bodyguard that she married in February. — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) March 7, 2023

