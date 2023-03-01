Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine has become a pretty polarizing issue here in the United States, with a lot of disagreement even on the same sides of political aisles.

But whatever your opinion about the situation might be, it should go without saying that at the very least, you base your opinion on the available facts out there. Because, well, you know … facts matter.

So when you watch this clip of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talking about the U.S. having to send their sons and daughters to fight and die, you might be inclined to start throwing things. But you’d be far better off taking a deep breath and waiting for the context:

Zelensky’ is a dangerous sociopath who wants your children to fight his war: “The U.S. will have to send their sons and daughters exactly the same way as we are sending the sons and daughters to war and they will have to fight… and they will be dying…” pic.twitter.com/FJTegIZ7G0 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) February 28, 2023

A dangerous sociopath who wants your children to fight his war!

NEW—Zelensky warns the US what will happen if Ukraine loses: “The US will have to send their sons and daughters exactly the same way as we are sending our sons and daughters to war… because it's NATO that we're talking about, and they will be dying." pic.twitter.com/rrI2LaiQas — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 28, 2023

Wow. That definitely sounds bad, doesn’t it?

Are you kidding me! 😄 — David Gokhshtein ®️ (@davidgokhshtein) March 1, 2023

Actually, yes. Or you might say Charlie’s just lying to you. Crazy, we know! So unlike Charlie Kirk to mislead and take stuff out of context!

Tell Charlie to tweet the immediately preceding part of the video he cut where he specifically says "if Russia invades NATO". — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) March 1, 2023

Ah. So Zelenskyy was talking about if Russia attacks NATO countries. That seems like a pretty important distinction to make, no?

I wrote about this days ago. In context, I wasn’t a fan of Zelensky’s framing. Felt like baseless emotional blackmail to me. But this is way out of context. He was not saying Americans have to send troops to Ukraine. He was saying Russia will attack NATO countries. https://t.co/tOAXED4h7N — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 1, 2023

Looks like it’s time for a crowdsourced fact-check:

Here’s the video:

Transcript:

“The U.S. is never going to give up on the NATO member states. If it happens so that Ukraine, due to various opinions and weakening, depleting of assistance, loses, Russia is going to enter Baltic states, NATO member states, and then the U.S. will have to send their sons and daughters exactly the same way as we are sending their [sic] sons and daughters to war. They will have to fight, because it’s NATO that we’re talking about, and they will be dying, God forbid, because it’s a horrible thing.”

Feel free to disagree with Zelenskyy that the U.S.’s support is crucial in Ukraine’s ability to defeat Russia, but don’t do it without knowing the facts.

Yet there will be millions of ppl who only see the out of context clip. It is disheartening.. — Saint Van Halen 🇺🇸🇺🇦🤘🦅 (@SaintVanHalen) March 1, 2023

People will see what they want to see. But a crucial part of making an informed decision is being informed.

👍 I’m happy to see someone who is willing to provide context and call out inaccurate/divisive interpretations of a quote; no matter the “side”. Sloppy arguments that use out of context information make the counter-argument against the establishment narrative easy to dismiss. — Lil Infinity (@ScoopDumplins) March 1, 2023

***

