Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine has become a pretty polarizing issue here in the United States, with a lot of disagreement even on the same sides of political aisles.

But whatever your opinion about the situation might be, it should go without saying that at the very least, you base your opinion on the available facts out there. Because, well, you know … facts matter.

So when you watch this clip of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talking about the U.S. having to send their sons and daughters to fight and die, you might be inclined to start throwing things. But you’d be far better off taking a deep breath and waiting for the context:

A dangerous sociopath who wants your children to fight his war!

Trending

Wow. That definitely sounds bad, doesn’t it?

Actually, yes. Or you might say Charlie’s just lying to you. Crazy, we know! So unlike Charlie Kirk to mislead and take stuff out of context!

Ah. So Zelenskyy was talking about if Russia attacks NATO countries. That seems like a pretty important distinction to make, no?

Looks like it’s time for a crowdsourced fact-check:

Here’s the video:

Transcript:

“The U.S. is never going to give up on the NATO member states. If it happens so that Ukraine, due to various opinions and weakening, depleting of assistance, loses, Russia is going to enter Baltic states, NATO member states, and then the U.S. will have to send their sons and daughters exactly the same way as we are sending their [sic] sons and daughters to war. They will have to fight, because it’s NATO that we’re talking about, and they will be dying, God forbid, because it’s a horrible thing.”

Feel free to disagree with Zelenskyy that the U.S.’s support is crucial in Ukraine’s ability to defeat Russia, but don’t do it without knowing the facts.

People will see what they want to see. But a crucial part of making an informed decision is being informed.

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: NATORussiaUkraineUnited StatesVolodymyr Zelenskyy