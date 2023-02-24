Earlier this week, we told you about Joe Biden’s new executive order mandating that the federal government ensure that their AI technology is woke and up to speed on DEI standards. On its face, this sounds like an insanely horrible idea. Not to mention a straight-up stupid one.

But maybe we shouldn’t be so quick to dismiss it. Maybe we should give it a chance. No, really! Hear us out. Or, rather, hear out Wade Miller, Executive Director of Citizens for Renewing America. In his Twitter bio, Miller emphasizes that he has an especially big problem with wokeism and Critical Race Theory. Understandable, given the nature of wokeism and Critical Race Theory. Anyway, Miller decided to do a more in-depth exploration of the concept of wokeism — with a little help from ChatGPT. And what he found was, well, see for yourselves:

Y’all, I broke ChatGPT. (Thread 🧵) I was trying to get ChatGPT to explain how DEI in hiring practices isn’t racist or discriminatory. Read below to see how that melted down. Lol (1/x) — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) February 19, 2023

Guys, this is fantastic. We promise.

Please to enjoy:

Notice it says “solely”. (2/x) pic.twitter.com/5NoEWXjbo4 — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) February 19, 2023

Here is where it gets interesting, in trying to address that claim it took a long time to get to this point, typed slowly and then just got stuck on a black cursor and wouldn’t go any further. (4/x) pic.twitter.com/AmPkJlaYLP — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) February 19, 2023

At this point, the steam is coming out of ChatGPT’s proverbial ears and its face is starting to melt.

I try to jump start it by making the point again and then it just crashes. DEI is so toxic it even collapses AI! 🤷🏻‍♂️ (5/5) pic.twitter.com/POJ6vY3iEr — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) February 19, 2023

This may not be the greatest thing ever, but it kind of is. You know what we mean.

You should ask it about redistricting. It’s illegal to use race except when it’s mandatory to use race, in which cases it’s illegal not to use race. — Tony McDonald (@TweetTonyMac) February 19, 2023

Lol — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) February 19, 2023

Ooo, yes!

If ChatGPT can melt down, surely that can happen to whatever AI the federal government uses. Because government AI should work just as well as everything else the government touches.

