The Washington Post would like to take a few minutes to talk about wokeism. Specifically about how Republicans and conservatives like to throw the term around but don’t really understand what it actually means, you know?

Conservatives attach the term to a host of policies they oppose, from transgender rights to climate change measures to socially responsible investing. https://t.co/MANm1qOet8 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 21, 2023

Ashley Parker and Liz Goodwin write:

Republican politicians and voters alike have differing definitions of wokeism — and some struggle to define it at all. The rallying cry has recently been used to denounce everything from climate change policies and socially responsible investing to transgender rights, critical-race theory and the Black Lives Matter movement. … More recently, when conservatives began using “woke” in pejorative terms to undermine Black and liberal ideals, it was not an accidental choice, Smith said. “It’s important for us to remember that woke initially became a way to mean Black and to derisively refer to Blackness, and so to use this word that evokes Black folks or Blackness on other things kind of spills over,” she said. “I don’t think that’s a mistake.” Republicans, however, say their concerns about wokeism stem from their belief that liberals are trying to use government to impose their values, in the process reducing people and issues to crude identity politics. … “The question I have now is: How effective is it as a strategy to attack wokeism among people who don’t particularly understand it?” [Rich Thau, moderator of the Swing Voter Project] said. “I am looking for evidence that attacking wokeism is a strategy that converts people to that candidate’s side.”

Hopefully you can get some good insight into how insufferably obnoxious the WaPo piece is just from those excerpts.

If your head hurts from rolling your eyes too hard, now would be a good time to pop a Tylenol or eight.

"More recently, when conservatives began using 'woke' in pejorative terms to undermine Black and liberal ideals, it was not an accidental choice…" https://t.co/mnWD58U4CW — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) February 21, 2023

When Washington Post columnists began accusing conservatives of being racist for opposing toxic progressive ideology, it was not an accidental choice.

It’s a catch-all term used to refer to a huge array of nonsense that is too all encompassing to be defined in one sentence. Ie: “equity” is not necessarily a bad word, but plastered all over a middle school becomes propaganda used as a shield against criticism of bad policy — A J K (@ajknick) February 21, 2023

Really feels like the media and Democrats forgot that “woke” was a term propagated by the left to mean someone was enlightened and “awoken” to social Justice ideas, mostly involving race https://t.co/arjQmv3B8P — Chris (@chriswithans) February 21, 2023

They didn’t forget anything; they just hope the rest of us did.

This piece alleges up front that few Republicans can define "woke" social justice activism and proceeds to quote a broad array of Republicans offering very specific examples of the phenomenon, which could charitably suffice for a definition. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) February 21, 2023

That’s the thing! When Parker and Goodwin aren’t insisting that Republicans can’t define wokeism, they’re quoting Republicans … defining wokeism by offering examples of it.

I don't think anyone has nearly the difficulty defining what "woke" is the authors suggest they do. https://t.co/IlGmW6W72R — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 21, 2023

Sorry, WaPo. But Varad Mehta’s right.

"Republicans, however, say their concerns about wokeism stem from their belief that liberals are trying to use government to impose their values, in the process reducing people and issues to crude identity politics." When you undermine your premise. https://t.co/IlGmW6W72R — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 21, 2023

Sounds like those Republicans pretty much nailed it.

When you undermine your premise … you might work for the Washington Post.

“Woke isn’t happening, and it’s good that it is!” – Democrats — Nick (@Nickster0188) February 21, 2023

"wokeism isn't happening and it's a good thing that it is" — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) February 21, 2023

Here’s a fun way to determine for sure whether or not wokeism is real or just a Republican bogeyman?

Ask @AshleyRParker if she knows what a woman is. pic.twitter.com/HWUYG9tND9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 21, 2023

Then watch her: A. Not answer honestly out fear of getting fired. B. Answer honestly and get fired. Did it for you in two tweets, @AshleyRParker — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 21, 2023

Wow. That was easy!

