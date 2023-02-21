The Washington Post would like to take a few minutes to talk about wokeism. Specifically about how Republicans and conservatives like to throw the term around but don’t really understand what it actually means, you know?

Ashley Parker and Liz Goodwin write:

Republican politicians and voters alike have differing definitions of wokeism — and some struggle to define it at all. The rallying cry has recently been used to denounce everything from climate change policies and socially responsible investing to transgender rights, critical-race theory and the Black Lives Matter movement.

More recently, when conservatives began using “woke” in pejorative terms to undermine Black and liberal ideals, it was not an accidental choice, Smith said. “It’s important for us to remember that woke initially became a way to mean Black and to derisively refer to Blackness, and so to use this word that evokes Black folks or Blackness on other things kind of spills over,” she said. “I don’t think that’s a mistake.”

Republicans, however, say their concerns about wokeism stem from their belief that liberals are trying to use government to impose their values, in the process reducing people and issues to crude identity politics.

“The question I have now is: How effective is it as a strategy to attack wokeism among people who don’t particularly understand it?” [Rich Thau, moderator of the Swing Voter Project] said. “I am looking for evidence that attacking wokeism is a strategy that converts people to that candidate’s side.”

Hopefully you can get some good insight into how insufferably obnoxious the WaPo piece is just from those excerpts.

If your head hurts from rolling your eyes too hard, now would be a good time to pop a Tylenol or eight.

When Washington Post columnists began accusing conservatives of being racist for opposing toxic progressive ideology, it was not an accidental choice.

They didn’t forget anything; they just hope the rest of us did.

That’s the thing! When Parker and Goodwin aren’t insisting that Republicans can’t define wokeism, they’re quoting Republicans … defining wokeism by offering examples of it.

Sorry, WaPo. But Varad Mehta’s right.

Sounds like those Republicans pretty much nailed it.

When you undermine your premise … you might work for the Washington Post.

Here’s a fun way to determine for sure whether or not wokeism is real or just a Republican bogeyman?

Wow. That was easy!

