Last year, University of Kentucky swimming star Riley Gaines spoke out about being displaced by trans UPenn swimmer Lia Thomas on the awards podium despite tying for fifth place in the NCAA women’s championship 200-meter freestyle race. Thomas received a trophy that day, while Gaines did not:

Speaking with The Daily Wire in a phone conversation, Riley Gaines said that as NCAA officials were handing out trophies on the podium following the race, he said: “Hey, I just want to let you know, we only have one fifth place trophy, so yours will be coming in the mail. We went ahead and gave the fifth place trophy to Lia, but you can pose on the podium with the sixth place trophy.” … “I just want you to know that we respect you and admire your swim so much, but we just want Lia to hold the fifth place trophy,” the official responded, according to Gaines, who The Daily Wire said “laughed incredulously… as she repeated his words.” “I was probably running my mouth a little more than I should,” she said. “I told the guy, ‘I don’t think that’s that’s right, and I don’t think that’s fair. There’s no dispute that only one of us can hold the trophy, but I think given the circumstances, you’re just trying to save face a little bit.'”

Gaines went on to be increasingly outspoken about what she viewed — correctly — as an affront to women’s sports. She even got suspended from Twitter for a while for her vocal opposition to Thomas being allowed to compete as a woman despite being biologically male.

Lia Thomas was nominated last July for NCAA’s Woman of the Year. So was Gaines. But of the two of them, only Gaines had earned her nomination.

Gaines recently sat down for an interview on The Daily Wire’s sports-focused show “Crain & Company,” and apparently the interview lit an investigative fire under Jake Crain et al. In an extensive and disturbing thread, Crain reveals some of the material they found in their quest to learn more about Lia Thomas — and the company Thomas allegedly keeps:

THREAD:

1. This is a 🧵 we never expected to write…We sat down with NCAA women’s swimmer @Riley_Gaines_ and she shared some info about Lia Thomas. So we did some digging & now we have a LOT of questions. Is THIS what the NCAA thinks a woman is? WARNING: What we found is jarring: — Jake Crain (@JakeCrain_) February 15, 2023

2. Lia Thomas appears to have two Instagram accounts. His public account ‘LiaKThomas,’ featuring a small handful of generic photos promoting messages like “let trans kids play.” Then, a private account… ‘LiaThimas.’ pic.twitter.com/Mx2nHQZzFG — Jake Crain (@JakeCrain_) February 15, 2023

3. In our research, we found the observant @whereswawro, who identified multiple IG posts about AGP (autogynephilia) that ‘LiaThimas’ allegedly engaged with. AGP is “a male’s propensity to be sexually aroused by the thought of himself as a female.” https://t.co/wCS51dQo2o pic.twitter.com/JE82z89sdb — Jake Crain (@JakeCrain_) February 15, 2023

You can read Wawro’s thread here. It’s quite disturbing in its own right.

4. A similar image, liked by ‘LiaThimas,’ is still found on the Instagram account of Gwen Weiskopf, Lia’s alleged romantic partner. pic.twitter.com/xsQTRnCvoZ — Jake Crain (@JakeCrain_) February 15, 2023

5. Gwen, who identifies Lia as his “girlfriend,” is also a “transgender woman.” According to a GoFundMe for Gwen’s breast augmentation, he’s also an “unlicensed social worker” living in Philadelphia (aka the City of Brotherly Love). pic.twitter.com/ym6ZkoZlzH — Jake Crain (@JakeCrain_) February 15, 2023

6. Unlike the private ‘LiaThimas’ account, the account of Lia’s alleged romantic partner, Gwen Weiskopf, is open to the public at ‘estrogwentigone.’ Meet Gwen… pic.twitter.com/eD3zCyTSZm — Jake Crain (@JakeCrain_) February 15, 2023

7. Besides posing in front of bondage gear & in bikinis with a genital bulge, Gwen posts dark & satanic artwork. One liked by ‘LiaThimas’ ironically joking that Lia will bring about the "collapse of Western Civilization,” and another of Lia as a demonic dominatrix character. pic.twitter.com/0eYQALKJn8 — Jake Crain (@JakeCrain_) February 15, 2023

8. Are Gwen & Lia an exclusive couple, or in a polyamorous sex pod? One user ‘crybaby_hellbitch,’ writes “nice polycule,” (liked by Gwen) on a photo of Lia, Gwen, and two other trans people. In the post, Gwen tags a third member via a stuffed animal in bed with Lia. pic.twitter.com/veuYXdlzY1 — Jake Crain (@JakeCrain_) February 15, 2023

9. Gwen (in the dark top) has also posted photos with one member from the transgender “polycule” post, and a third additional person who identifies as a “mean transexual” according to their IG bio, each kissing one another on a trio beach trip. pic.twitter.com/DTnSwdB38J — Jake Crain (@JakeCrain_) February 15, 2023

10. Perhaps normalcy can be found in Lia's wider social circle, like his friend ‘crybaby_hellbitch,’ who poses beside Lia in multiple group photos? Or not… ‘crybaby_hellbitch’ is another trans person with a hyper sexual abuse fetish, or as he calls it, “gorey and stunning.” pic.twitter.com/hO8U38IC8I — Jake Crain (@JakeCrain_) February 15, 2023

11. One of the more shocking things we discovered: On 7/16/2022, Gwen posted a series of photos of himself & Lia, with the caption “🍒🍒✂️.” Supportive ‘crybaby_hellbitch’ commented “ballless beauties” which Gwen and ‘LiaThimas’ both liked. pic.twitter.com/rTgEUWSjZx — Jake Crain (@JakeCrain_) February 15, 2023

12. On 8/6/2022, in the “polycule” IG post, Gwen posted a mysterious round shaped organ-looking item in a clear “ball” jar. pic.twitter.com/5Q0p5v9mm0 — Jake Crain (@JakeCrain_) February 15, 2023

13. So with that, we leave you with a poll. What is in the jar? — Jake Crain (@JakeCrain_) February 15, 2023

14. These disturbing images raise serious questions about how the @NCAA defines what a woman is. Check out our interview with @Riley_Gaines_ about the glaring difference between woke media’s sanitized portrayal of Lia vs. his life as seen on social media: https://t.co/QR1204aKxb pic.twitter.com/cLmtwrUXI8 — Jake Crain (@JakeCrain_) February 15, 2023

Here’s the interview:

Now, to be clear, we’re not here to pass judgment on Lia Thomas’ or Gwen Weiskopf’s being trans. That’s their prerogative. But their decision to live their lives as trans women becomes a problem when it interferes negatively in the lives of other people, people like Riley Gaines. Thomas’ presence has disrupted Gaines and other elite female college swimmers’ athletic careers, not to mention made Gaines et al. feel physically uncomfortable and violated, as was the case when Thomas was allowed to change in the women’s changing room. The NCAA should take serious issue with that as well as with the troubling and genuinely problematic social media posts done by and involving Thomas.

Is Thomas really NCAA Woman of the Year material? Or would she be better intensive therapy material? It would appear that the answer can only be the latter.

These folks need serious mental health support, not affirmations. https://t.co/traA9NtT8F — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) February 15, 2023

The sooner, the better.

Two to three years ago I would have said “unbelievable”. Not a single surprise in this thread. Just imagine what a thread like this is going to look like five years from now. — Pray for Reign (@PrayingForReign) February 15, 2023

***

SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo codeto receive a 40% discount on your membership.