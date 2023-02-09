We fully expected congressional Democrats to be dismissive and pissy during yesterday’s House Oversight Committee hearings on Twitter and the FBI/DOJ colluding to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story. And they were. Very much so.

We also fully expected the usual MSM suspects to take a similar approach and run with it. And they did. Very much so.

Check out CNN’s “Reliable Sources” newsletter’s spin on the proceedings:

That is … really something.

And in case you were wondering, yes, it was indeed written by Oliver Darcy. You can read the CNN.com-worthy version of it, too, if you’re feeling particularly masochistic today:

Right-wing media outlets and personalities are happy to amplify these claims and spread them to millions of viewers who turn to them for their news. Fox News, for instance, hyped the GOP claims from the hearing on Wednesday, portraying the nonsense coming out of the hearing as if it were a serious affair uncovering considerable wrongdoing.

The facts — reality — simply do not matter. It didn’t move one Republican when the Twitter executives they had subpoenaed before the committee refuted their claims. And it didn’t matter much to the right-wing media apparatus that blindly repeated them to their audiences.

“I am aware of no unlawful collusion with, or direction from, any government agency or political campaign on how Twitter should have handled the Hunter Biden laptop situation,” James Baker, Twitter’s former deputy counsel, told the committee while under oath.

The irony of Oliver blindly repeating James Baker’s denial to his audience — despite the evidence presented in The Twitter Files — is apparently lost on him.

As is the notion of what it means to be a legitimate journalist.

At least that would be honest.

It’s not journalism. This … is CNN.

***

