Depending on the day and the mood they’re in and the particular policies they’re trying to push on us, the Biden administration will either tell you that the COVID pandemic is over or that we’re smack-dab in the middle of it. Really, it’s all about control. Whichever option allows them to maintain and tighten their grip on the American public.

And right now, it looks like the pandemic is still raging. Because the administration wants to be able to reinstate the transportation mask mandate. Because of course:

Today — January 17, 2023, almost three years after the pandemic began — the Biden administration is in federal court arguing to reinstate forced masking on airplanes. https://t.co/rquH1X8j5h — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) January 17, 2023

More:

The appeal drew criticism from the U.S. Travel Association, which along with other industry groups had been pressuring the Biden administration for months to end the mask mandate for travel. The Health Freedom Defense Fund outlined arguments in court documents, stating they believe the CDC has no legal authority to adopt a mask mandate. Proponents of a transportation mask mandate, including the American Medical Association, state that a mask requirement on transportation is a reasonable way to curb the spread of COVID-19. They also argue that the CDC could end the mandate in the future given the right circumstances. … Following today’s hearing, the court will decide whether to affirm the decision to strike down the mask mandate. A judge will draft a written decision which may go through several rounds before a majority of the court agrees and the written decision is published, according to the American Bar Association.

Well, at this point, mask mandates are a really, really dumb idea. And giving the CDC — a flaming-mess in the COVID era — more power is a really, really dumb idea.

“Two weeks to flatten the curve.” https://t.co/a7wIC193LW — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 17, 2023

Wait did Biden not shut down the virus like he promised us he would? https://t.co/o314sTiWxJ — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) January 17, 2023

The pandemic is over for Title 42, but air travelers should put those masks back on https://t.co/8XFM8GP7kL — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 17, 2023

Biden: Pandemic is over. No need for title 42 Also Biden: Pandemic isn’t over folks, don’t throw away those masks just yet. https://t.co/24OU6ymHhg — John (@ITVPod) January 17, 2023

It’s Schrödinger’s Pandemic, man.

To be fair, they're probably arguing to retain the power to do that. Not that they want to reinstate it now. https://t.co/AC7ZxTeyne — Holden (@Holden114) January 17, 2023

To borrow a famous quote, what difference, at this point, does that make? Whether they want to reinstate it now or reserve the power to reinstate it whenever they feel like it, their ultimate goal is the same:

All about control — ObsessedinGA (@RazedRight) January 17, 2023

***

