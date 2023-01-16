Once the #TwitterFiles floodgates opened, we knew we were in for some dirt. And dirt is what we’ve been getting. Unbelievably filthy dirt. The dirtiest dirt.

And here’s a little more, this time from investigative journalist Lee Fang. It’s a relatively short thread compared to some of the other #TwitterFiles threads we’ve seen, but you’ll find it’s still decidedly eye-opening. This particular thread concerns pharmaceutical companies coordination with social media companies like Twitter to promote certain vaccine policy narratives while suppressing others:

Why was some “misinformation” more equal than others? We saw this sort of thing over and over again with directives from the U.S. government, the Biden campaign … where does it end?

If you’re interested, Fang has further reading on the subject:

“What I saw could be limited.” It’s hard not to read that and wonder what else might be out there that’s even more damning than what we’ve already seen so far.

