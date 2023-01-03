Republican Governors Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis were seen as heartless, xenophobic monsters for sending illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities where illegal immigrants would supposedly be welcomed and protected. Only Republicans could be so cruel and inhumane as to do something like that.

So how awkward would it be if a Democratic governor were to follow suit? Looks like we may be about to find out:

.@NYCMayor says on WABC that his administration was notified yesterday that the governor of Colorado plans to send migrants and asylum seekers to places like New York City and Chicago — Joe Anuta (@joeanuta) January 3, 2023

He says that the city's social service infrastructure is already buckling under the 30,000 migrants who have already arrived, and adds that the city needs assistance and immigrant reform from the federal government — Joe Anuta (@joeanuta) January 3, 2023

Uh-oh …

Colorado's governor plans to send migrants to New York, Mayor Eric Adams said, warning that the city is already struggling to deal an influx of people sent from Texas and other Republican-led states. https://t.co/QHqnbJuRG1 — POLITICO (@politico) January 3, 2023

More from Politico:

NEW YORK — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis plans to send migrants to major cities including New York, Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday, warning that the nation’s largest city is already struggling to deal an influx of people sent from Texas and other Republican-led states. The impending move by Polis is unusual because Colorado is not a border state and both leaders are Democrats facing severe challenges over what they say is a national crisis around immigration.

“We were notified yesterday that the governor of Colorado is now stating that they are going to be sending migrants to places like New York and Chicago,” Adams said during a radio appearance. “This is just unfair for local governments to have to take on this national obligation.” An aide to Adams said the mayor’s administration was told of the governor’s intentions on Monday evening. And while it appeared that Polis’ plan entailed redirecting migrants who had arrived in Colorado to New York City and other metropolitan areas, the details on timing and the number of people who would be traveling east was unclear.

Democrats aren’t supposed to do things like this. They’re supposed to be better than this.

Is it human trafficking if the governor is a D? https://t.co/wEjTkaLH0J — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 3, 2023

He’s trafficking humans across state lines? This isn’t who we are! — 🫃🏼🇺🇦💉Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 3, 2023

i believe this is called "human trafficking" or something. i was reliably told this was. https://t.co/1mnrkSRJPM — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) January 3, 2023

That’s what we were told as well.

This is actually awkward, though. Because, well, Colorado is considered to be a sanctuary state.

Colorado is a sanctuary state! 😂 — Shawn Quinn (@ShawnQuinn83) January 3, 2023

Well, that's ironic considering he made us a "sanctuary" state. — Java nut 🇺🇸🇵🇦 (@java_karla) January 3, 2023

From May of 2019:

Under the new law, state and local law enforcement will be prohibited from honoring immigration detainers, or requests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to hold a criminal alien already in custody for up to 48 hours, unless they’re accompanied by a judicial warrant (which is not something federal law provides for, meaning in practice the new state law forbids ever honoring them). It could also make it impossible for law enforcement officials to cooperate with ICE under federal immigration enforcement cooperation initiatives like the 287(g) program or the new Warrant Service Officer (WSO) program. Additionally, probation officers will be restricted from sharing information with ICE about illegal aliens they supervise, including information about release dates, court dates or their place of residence. Law enforcement officials will even be required to provide an “advisement of rights” to suspected illegal aliens before they’re released or prior to any interviews with ICE. … The announcement follows other actions Polis has taken on immigration legislation this year. Moments before signing the sanctuary state bill into law, Polis approved a measure to increase the number of locations where illegal aliens can obtain driver’s licenses. He also signed a law to make many current drug felonies into misdemeanors. This measure, along with another bill he signed back in March to reduce the maximum sentence for serious misdemeanors by one day, all but ensures that illegal aliens who commit such crimes in Colorado will avoid mandatory detention and deportation as federal law requires.

Guess he has a bit of signer’s remorse?

Right up until the exact moment when people show up and they have to pay for it — Mastersensei (@Massasplinter69) January 3, 2023

Exactly. — Shawn Quinn (@ShawnQuinn83) January 3, 2023

