As of right now, Elon Musk is still in charge of Twitter. That may change soon, of course, if he follows through with his promise to follow the results of his recent Twitter poll and step down and appoint someone to replace him.

But at least as long as he’s head honcho, Musk will remain highly problematic. So highly problematic, in fact, that to choose to drive a Tesla in this day and age is to betray all that is good and just in this world. Don’t take our word for it; take former magazine editor John Blumenthal, who wrote an opinion piece all about it for the L.A. Times:

Op-Ed: I bought a Tesla to help the environment. Now, I'm embarrassed to drive it (via @latimesopinion ) https://t.co/n2q0lSvSEB — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) December 28, 2022

Oh.

This is unintentionally hilarious. https://t.co/DplRjk7MUo — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) December 29, 2022

And that’s just the headline! Take a look at what Blumenthal actually wrote:

Because of the recent revelation of Elon Musk’s political views — all of which I abhor — I’m starting to worry about what sort of political statement the car is making. Will people see me as a symbol of right-wing environmentalism, a living oxymoron? When I bought the car, I had no real opinion on Musk’s somewhat clouded political beliefs. Now that Musk has apparently swung to the far right — banning journalists from Twitter while reinstating neo-Nazis — I’m horrified to be associated with his brand whenever I drive anywhere. What is Musk up to with this acquisition and destruction of Twitter? Publicity? Political power? It’s certainly not a financial strategy. If there’s one demographic that is unlikely to buy a Tesla, it’s the climate change deniers and anti-science voices he’s been cozying up to. … It’s a beautifully designed car with no carbon emission, and initially, I was proud of owning it and being seen driving a vehicle that displayed my concern for the environment. But I’m a liberal, and if Musk’s politics don’t change radically for the better, driving a Tesla will become, at least for me, as hypocritical and untenable as driving a gas guzzler was.

Yikes, John.

That makes you a clown. pic.twitter.com/MsuLt7ibgm — John Keezer (@Keeznuuts) December 28, 2022

You should be embarrassed but not for driving a Tesla https://t.co/DKO3xqWtQ1 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) December 29, 2022

Ha!

Frankly, I'd be more embarrassed to have written this paragraph and put it in a newspaper. https://t.co/twJzEVq1Ae pic.twitter.com/f0FZEvk1nD — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 29, 2022

Right? So much secondhand cringe right now.

When they literally do your joke but for real: https://t.co/NF8LWlzTgu — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 29, 2022

Maybe just to be safe, John Blumenthal et al. shouldn’t use any products at all.

I suppose it depends on whether the goal in buying a Tesla is to help the environment or if the goal is to signal to others that you are helping the environment. — Cheese For Everyone! (@CheeseForEvery1) December 29, 2022

Bingo!

No, you bought it as a social signal to progressives and not for the environment. — The Artist Formerly Known as Eric (@breakingbaht) December 29, 2022

Correct. Without even a smidgen of a doubt.

“I bought a Tesla to virtue signal. Now I can’t do that because other petty Lefties are judging me the same way I’m judging Elon. This makes me sad.” Thank you, LA Times. — Oomny (ain't no follow-back girl) (@OomnyRocks) December 29, 2022

It must be exhausting to be a progressive. 😏 — Nate Ardle (@NateArdle) December 29, 2022

That’s putting it mildly.

Try therapy, because this is unhealthy. — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) December 29, 2022

***

Related:

That’ll show him: Alyssa Milano ‘gave back’ her Tesla now that Twitter is pushing hate and white supremacy

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!