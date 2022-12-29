As of right now, Elon Musk is still in charge of Twitter. That may change soon, of course, if he follows through with his promise to follow the results of his recent Twitter poll and step down and appoint someone to replace him.

But at least as long as he’s head honcho, Musk will remain highly problematic. So highly problematic, in fact, that to choose to drive a Tesla in this day and age is to betray all that is good and just in this world. Don’t take our word for it; take former magazine editor John Blumenthal, who wrote an opinion piece all about it for the L.A. Times:

Oh.

And that’s just the headline! Take a look at what Blumenthal actually wrote:

Because of the recent revelation of Elon Musk’s political views — all of which I abhor — I’m starting to worry about what sort of political statement the car is making. Will people see me as a symbol of right-wing environmentalism, a living oxymoron?

When I bought the car, I had no real opinion on Musk’s somewhat clouded political beliefs. Now that Musk has apparently swung to the far right — banning journalists from Twitter while reinstating neo-Nazis — I’m horrified to be associated with his brand whenever I drive anywhere.

What is Musk up to with this acquisition and destruction of Twitter? Publicity? Political power? It’s certainly not a financial strategy. If there’s one demographic that is unlikely to buy a Tesla, it’s the climate change deniers and anti-science voices he’s been cozying up to.

It’s a beautifully designed car with no carbon emission, and initially, I was proud of owning it and being seen driving a vehicle that displayed my concern for the environment. But I’m a liberal, and if Musk’s politics don’t change radically for the better, driving a Tesla will become, at least for me, as hypocritical and untenable as driving a gas guzzler was.

Yikes, John.

Ha!

Right? So much secondhand cringe right now.

Maybe just to be safe, John Blumenthal et al. shouldn’t use any products at all.

Bingo!

Correct. Without even a smidgen of a doubt.

That’s putting it mildly.

***

***

