Media Matters is America’s premier media watchdog. Or at least that’s what they tell us. We haven’t really seen any evidence to support it, but whatever.

And, while we’re on the subject of designations that haven’t actually been earned, here’s Media Matters Senior Fellow Matthew Gertz with an important announcement about Tucker Carlson:

Tucker Carlson’s rhetoric — and the frenzy it seeks to inculcate in his viewers — would be disturbing in any case. But he’s the brightest star in the right’s constellation of bigots and demagogues because of the influence he has on the GOP. https://t.co/HAuQmDwPqj — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) December 20, 2022

Not convinced by the tweet alone? Let’s get to the heart of Gertz’s case:

And for that, Tucker Carlson has earned the title of “Misinformer of the Year.” From Media Matters. Media Matters.

Tucker Carlson is certainly no saint and he’s said plenty of stuff that he arguably shouldn’t have, but Misinformer of the Year? Has Matthew Gertz or anyone else at Media Matters ever tuned into a network that isn’t Fox News? We’re not sure they have, because if they had, they’d have caught Joy Reid’s show, for example. When it comes to misinforming viewers, Joy’s tough to beat. Lord knows Joy is a bright star in the Left’s constellation of bigots and demagogues! (Although when it comes to viewership, it’s true that she can’t hold a candle to Tucker Carlson.)

Anyway, at the risk of sounding like Tucker, we’ll say it anyway: cry more, Media Matters. That is what you guys get paid to do, isn’t it?

As for Tucker Carlson, something tells us he won’t be losing any sleep — or fans — over this.

***

