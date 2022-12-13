We swear that there was a time when Amanda Carpenter was conservative and also sane. Alas, that time has long since passed. Donald Trump inadvertently made sure of that when he came down that escalator in 2015 and proceeded to break people’s brains.

These days, Amanda takes her cues on morality and goodness and righteousness and conservatism from her home at The Bulwark, which is why she is not someone who’s meant to be taken seriously; she’s only meant to be mocked. Mercilessly.

Earlier today, Florida GOP Governor — and presumptive 2024 GOP presidential contender — Ron DeSantis tweeted a link to his “COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Accountability Roundtable”:

Governor Ron DeSantis holds an accountability roundtable for mRNA shots. https://t.co/aiHpQWJ2g2 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 13, 2022

And that really, really offended Amanda Carpenter for some reason (spoiler: the reason is that she’s lost the plot):

Anyone else watching this? Does DeSantis want "accountability" for his decision to rapidly make vaccines available in Publix–which, well, I thought was pretty great. https://t.co/aU6ibNEqoo — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) December 13, 2022

Ron is now talking about how he rejected vaccine mandates and passports. Part of positioning to attack Trump from the right. Who thinks that is a good idea. To be more anti-vax than Trump. Is there nothing else Ron could do here…https://t.co/sEAxHk9HUv — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) December 13, 2022

When was the last time Amanda Carpenter considered quitting while she’s behind?

She really is stupid. https://t.co/Ix7NaHujnL — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) December 13, 2022

She really is.

She clearly doesn’t know anything if she thinks Trump is anti-vax. He was literally praising the vaccines at his rallies and arguing with right wing media hosts that they were wrong about the vaccines. — Fred Simpson (@poliestabnevert) December 13, 2022

Remember when Donald Trump was touting all the progress that had been made on developing COVID vaccines while members of the mainstream media and the Democratic Party were suggesting that any COVID vaccine developed during the Trump administration would be worthless or even outright dangerous?

His positioning is a total mess. He was for vaccines and now they are bad? He encouraged the public to get shots, but wouldn't say if he got boosted. He said he opposed lockdowns, but literally put in checkpoints via executive order to monitor who was coming into the state. — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) December 13, 2022

Whose positioning is a total mess? Because as far as we can tell, Ron DeSantis’ position has been very consistent. The same cannot be said for Carpenter’s.

Flashback to the checkpoints he installed https://t.co/6PUpgrr63L — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) December 13, 2022

He has a good story to tell about trying to find a balance between making vaccines available but not mandating them, lifting the lockdowns, etc. But that's not what he's doing. Seems like a misstep. And desperate. https://t.co/t4aPE9GFSY — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) December 13, 2022

Desperate misstepper, heal thyself.

Deliberately obtuse. Anyone that gave fair consideration for focused protection at any point, certainly early on, sees this tweet/thread for what it is. https://t.co/cD8pN1OJJH — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) December 13, 2022

And what it is is hot garbage, which is par for the course from The Bulwark.

Amanda Carpenter DESPERATELY wants Trump to be the nominee. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 13, 2022

A lot of people who have centered their entire political ideology around him do. — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 13, 2022

Bill Kristol, Charlie Sykes, Amanda Carpenter, et al. owe so much to Donald Trump, and yet they’ll never thank him for it. They’ll continue to pretend he is the devil incarnate (and they’ll somehow make Ron DeSantis out to be even more demonic than that) while refusing to move on for fear of losing their biggest meal ticket.

Because her grift depends on the GOP nominating Trump. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 13, 2022

Yep. They need Donald Trump as though their lives depend on it. Their bank accounts sure as hell do.

Bulwark took "Conserving Conservatism" off the masthead and replaced it with "Trump Alone Moves the Wheels of History" https://t.co/ACgLTy1WJQ — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) December 13, 2022

