We swear that there was a time when Amanda Carpenter was conservative and also sane. Alas, that time has long since passed. Donald Trump inadvertently made sure of that when he came down that escalator in 2015 and proceeded to break people’s brains.

These days, Amanda takes her cues on morality and goodness and righteousness and conservatism from her home at The Bulwark, which is why she is not someone who’s meant to be taken seriously; she’s only meant to be mocked. Mercilessly.

Earlier today, Florida GOP Governor — and presumptive 2024 GOP presidential contender — Ron DeSantis tweeted a link to his “COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Accountability Roundtable”:

And that really, really offended Amanda Carpenter for some reason (spoiler: the reason is that she’s lost the plot):

When was the last time Amanda Carpenter considered quitting while she’s behind?

She really is.

Remember when Donald Trump was touting all the progress that had been made on developing COVID vaccines while members of the mainstream media and the Democratic Party were suggesting that any COVID vaccine developed during the Trump administration would be worthless or even outright dangerous?

Whose positioning is a total mess? Because as far as we can tell, Ron DeSantis’ position has been very consistent. The same cannot be said for Carpenter’s.

Desperate misstepper, heal thyself.

And what it is is hot garbage, which is par for the course from The Bulwark.

Bill Kristol, Charlie Sykes, Amanda Carpenter, et al. owe so much to Donald Trump, and yet they’ll never thank him for it. They’ll continue to pretend he is the devil incarnate (and they’ll somehow make Ron DeSantis out to be even more demonic than that) while refusing to move on for fear of losing their biggest meal ticket.

Yep. They need Donald Trump as though their lives depend on it. Their bank accounts sure as hell do.

