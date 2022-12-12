Yesterday, MeidasTouch’s Allison Gill, who also tweets as “Mueller, She Wrote,” launched into a thread about Rudy Giuliani’s involvement with the Hunter Biden laptop story, and thus his involvement with RUSSIA.

THREAD: This is simple. We had INTERCEPTED COMMUNICATIONS showing Rudy was THE TARGET of RUSSIAN DISINFORMATION about HUNTER BIDENS LAPTOP. That’s why PRIVATE social media companies CHOSE not to spread it. 1/ — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) December 11, 2022

Her thread featured this gem:

Hunter Biden’s laptop is a Russian disinformation op fabricated by Rudy and his Russian pals. There ARE authentic emails on it. But there ARE fabricated emails on it, too. And no one can confirm the authenticity of the ones the right wing is using as “proof”. 6/ — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) December 11, 2022

Show your work, Allison.

Are they just throwing crap at the wall now, because I'm fairly certain this would be a MAJOR revelation pic.twitter.com/hafvFdIT8u — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) December 12, 2022

They are indeed just throwing crap at the wall. And they have been for some time.

Ron Klain rolled the red carpet out for this person and gave them a White House visit. pic.twitter.com/FVwtsirQHd — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 12, 2022

Indeed. Gill was among the group of left-wing social media influencers invited to the White House this past October for a special pre-election event celebrating Joe Biden’s achievements.

But it turns out that wasn’t the last time Gill will be hanging around the White House. It gets even better:

A bit of personal news: I’ve been accepted as a member of the White House Correspondents Association! — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) December 12, 2022

Is that so? Well, congratulations to Allison. That’s quite a feather in her career cap.

Very distinguished group, the White House Correspondents’ Association. Gill will be a great addition, for sure. She brings so much to the table:

These two tweets are 4 minutes apart: "Dehumanizing a group of people in preparation for their extermination." – @MuellerSheWrote, regarding @elonmusk "A bit of personal news: I’ve been accepted as a member of the White House Correspondents Association!"- also @MuellerSheWrote https://t.co/wUVmV5clsG pic.twitter.com/pYOd30JbjF — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 12, 2022

Yes, she’s totally fine. Totally sane.

And it’s totally fine and not at all super sketchy and suspect that the White House Correspondents’ Association would invite someone like MeidasTouch’s Allison Gill to join their illustrious ranks.

Anyone want to explain me how Allison isn’t excluded from WHCA membership as per their own by-laws? pic.twitter.com/6SojaeDYgm — Damin Toell (@damintoell) December 12, 2022

If Allison left her position at MeidasTouch, she hasn’t publicly announced it yet. And if she still works for MeidasTouch, well, that would mean that would have to be excluded from membership in the White House Correspondents’ Association.

The rules linked above take effect in a few weeks, but the rules currently in effect have the same provision: https://t.co/9gIkjKjoSP — Damin Toell (@damintoell) December 12, 2022

To be clear: MediasTouch is a political action committee (in the form of a SuperPAC). https://t.co/Yw4YQgQFf8 — Damin Toell (@damintoell) December 12, 2022

Care to comment, WHCA?

