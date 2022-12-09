Yesterday, Fox News’ Peter Doocy once again made a home under White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s skin with questions about the Biden administration’s decision to release known arms-dealing terrorist Viktor Bout into Russian custody in exchange for Brittney Griner.
Peter Doocy clashes with Karine Jean-Pierre over Brittney Griner prisoner swap.
"Why did Russia get such a better deal?" pic.twitter.com/X7umAXbFNb
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 8, 2022
From where we were sitting, it looked like Doocy left Jean-Pierre a spluttering mess. But the HuffPost was apparently watching yesterday’s White House press briefing on Earth 2, because their takeaway was that Karine Jean-Pierre won the exchange handily:
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre swiftly clapped back at Fox News’ Peter Doocy after he questioned why Russia got “such a better deal” in the prisoner swap that led to WNBA star Brittney Griner’s freedom from Russian prison on Thursday.
Moreover, the fact that Doocy echoed former President Donald Trump in asking why the Biden administration thought Bout was a good trade for Griner:
The Fox News reporter, like former President Donald Trump, questioned why the U.S. freed arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner in the exchange. https://t.co/N3hcFymwoO
— HuffPost (@HuffPost) December 9, 2022
“Like former President Donald Trump.” Yeah? And?
Putting "like Trump" doesn't somehow magically convert it into something bad. https://t.co/AVEGDLFb51
— Damin Toell (@damintoell) December 9, 2022
What a bizarre bone to pick with Doocy.
"Trump said it, so it's bad," explained the journo https://t.co/7X7qqBFv0d
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 9, 2022
What would HuffPost have preferred Peter Doocy do? Ask Karine Jean-Pierre about her outfit? Or, better yet, not ask her any questions at all?
Imagine a reporter asking a White House press secretary questions about a news story.
— Sky Palma (@DeadStateTweets) December 9, 2022
"Reporter asked a question about the major story of the day at a press conference"
OH NO
— Damin Toell (@damintoell) December 9, 2022
Just FYI, HuffPost, a lot of people other than Peter Doocy wanted answers about this.
The Fox news reporter, like a hundred million other people, questioned why the U.S. freed arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner in the exchange.
— Invisible Constituent (@JustGreggo) December 9, 2022
But Trump.
Nothing.
Which is exactly why HuffPost is making it an issue.
This is why the media is the enemy of people. What a 🤡 headline
— Orange 🍊 ‘24 (@motoron313) December 9, 2022
