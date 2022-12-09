Yesterday, Fox News’ Peter Doocy once again made a home under White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s skin with questions about the Biden administration’s decision to release known arms-dealing terrorist Viktor Bout into Russian custody in exchange for Brittney Griner.

Here it is again in case you missed it:

From where we were sitting, it looked like Doocy left Jean-Pierre a spluttering mess. But the HuffPost was apparently watching yesterday’s White House press briefing on Earth 2, because their takeaway was that Karine Jean-Pierre won the exchange handily:

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre swiftly clapped back at Fox News’ Peter Doocy after he questioned why Russia got “such a better deal” in the prisoner swap that led to WNBA star Brittney Griner’s freedom from Russian prison on Thursday.

Moreover, the fact that Doocy echoed former President Donald Trump in asking why the Biden administration thought Bout was a good trade for Griner:

“Like former President Donald Trump.” Yeah? And?

What a bizarre bone to pick with Doocy.

What would HuffPost have preferred Peter Doocy do? Ask Karine Jean-Pierre about her outfit? Or, better yet, not ask her any questions at all?

Just FYI, HuffPost, a lot of people other than Peter Doocy wanted answers about this.

But Trump.

Nothing.

Which is exactly why HuffPost is making it an issue.

