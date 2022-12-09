Yesterday, Fox News’ Peter Doocy once again made a home under White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s skin with questions about the Biden administration’s decision to release known arms-dealing terrorist Viktor Bout into Russian custody in exchange for Brittney Griner.

FULL EXCHANGE: Peter Doocy clashes with Karine Jean-Pierre over Brittney Griner prisoner swap. "Why did Russia get such a better deal?" pic.twitter.com/X7umAXbFNb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 8, 2022

From where we were sitting, it looked like Doocy left Jean-Pierre a spluttering mess. But the HuffPost was apparently watching yesterday’s White House press briefing on Earth 2, because their takeaway was that Karine Jean-Pierre won the exchange handily:

Moreover, the fact that Doocy echoed former President Donald Trump in asking why the Biden administration thought Bout was a good trade for Griner:

The Fox News reporter, like former President Donald Trump, questioned why the U.S. freed arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner in the exchange. https://t.co/N3hcFymwoO — HuffPost (@HuffPost) December 9, 2022

“Like former President Donald Trump.” Yeah? And?

Putting "like Trump" doesn't somehow magically convert it into something bad. https://t.co/AVEGDLFb51 — Damin Toell (@damintoell) December 9, 2022

What a bizarre bone to pick with Doocy.

"Trump said it, so it's bad," explained the journo https://t.co/7X7qqBFv0d — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 9, 2022

What would HuffPost have preferred Peter Doocy do? Ask Karine Jean-Pierre about her outfit? Or, better yet, not ask her any questions at all?

Imagine a reporter asking a White House press secretary questions about a news story. — Sky Palma (@DeadStateTweets) December 9, 2022

"Reporter asked a question about the major story of the day at a press conference" OH NO — Damin Toell (@damintoell) December 9, 2022

Just FYI, HuffPost, a lot of people other than Peter Doocy wanted answers about this.

The Fox news reporter, like a hundred million other people, questioned why the U.S. freed arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner in the exchange. — Invisible Constituent (@JustGreggo) December 9, 2022

But Trump.

Nothing.

Which is exactly why HuffPost is making it an issue.

This is why the media is the enemy of people. What a 🤡 headline — Orange 🍊 ‘24 (@motoron313) December 9, 2022

