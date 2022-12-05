In case you missed it, former president and perpetual sore loser Donald Trump recently called for the U.S. Constitution to be thrown out the window over his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election:

“So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, the Twitter alternative that he founded. “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” he added. “Our great ‘Founder’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections.”

Two years on and he’s still not finished with his tantrum.

Has any conservative NOT attacked Trump over that nonsense? pic.twitter.com/mySw0cUHi6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 5, 2022

What Trump said is not something that an actual conservative would ever say. Because Donald Trump is not, nor has he ever been, an actual conservative. He’s a wannabe authoritarian.

That being said, this Resistance hashtag is pretty authoritarian in its own right:

Lmao you can’t arrest Trump for mean words. pic.twitter.com/TbJumjSyYX — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) December 5, 2022

Not in this country, anyway. Thanks to the Constitution, ironically!

But Keith Olbermann really, really wants Trump arrested, you guys:

Again, this isn't difficult: Trump just threatened to "terminate" the constitution. Send a military detachment to Mar-a-Lago, seize him, detain him in a stockade or brig, and try him in a military court. This is an open attempt at a Revolution to overthrow the government. pic.twitter.com/0mh5WZa0wm — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 3, 2022

He wants him arrested real bad.

"TERMINATE THE CONSTITUTION? TERMINATE TRUMP'S FREEDOM!" "His previous stochastic terrorism led to a coup attempt. Yet 48 hours later Trump hasn’t been arrested, or detained?" "Just imagine where we'd be if somebody ELSE said this." MONDAY'S COUNTDOWN: https://t.co/R6G5RAspM6 pic.twitter.com/GK7owVblwB — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 5, 2022

Keith Olbermann and Donald Trump are two sides of the same unhinged coin. Neither of them have even a fundamental understanding of how any of this works.

Keith Olbermann and Donald Trump also appear to possess equal amounts of shame. And equal amounts of self-awareness.

Which is to say, not even a smidgen.

Good lord the irony. — Drowningman (@drowningman6) December 5, 2022

So Keith is also calling for … the termination of the Constitution pic.twitter.com/1EdGzI4XaI — Lawyer Cat* (@LawyerCat_) December 5, 2022

Poor Keith’s so busy screaming, he can’t even hear himself.

A year ago he was talking about seceding from Union so maybe he belongs in the brig too. pic.twitter.com/faeepKco2A — Aaron (@roneman90) December 5, 2022

