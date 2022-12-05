In case you missed it, former president and perpetual sore loser Donald Trump recently called for the U.S. Constitution to be thrown out the window over his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election:

“So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, the Twitter alternative that he founded.

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” he added. “Our great ‘Founder’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections.”

Two years on and he’s still not finished with his tantrum.

What Trump said is not something that an actual conservative would ever say. Because Donald Trump is not, nor has he ever been, an actual conservative. He’s a wannabe authoritarian.

That being said, this Resistance hashtag is pretty authoritarian in its own right:

Not in this country, anyway. Thanks to the Constitution, ironically!

But Keith Olbermann really, really wants Trump arrested, you guys:

He wants him arrested real bad.

Keith Olbermann and Donald Trump are two sides of the same unhinged coin. Neither of them have even a fundamental understanding of how any of this works.

Keith Olbermann and Donald Trump also appear to possess equal amounts of shame. And equal amounts of self-awareness.

Which is to say, not even a smidgen.

Poor Keith’s so busy screaming, he can’t even hear himself.

***

