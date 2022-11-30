“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert recently sat down with former CNN reporter — and Nobel Peace Prize winner! — Maria Ressa, and, naturally, the subject of freedom of speech came up. Or, more specifically, the subject of why freedom of speech is so dangerous came up.

Watch:

Former CNN reporter Maria Ressa told Colbert "there’s a reason why 60% of the world today is now under authoritarian rule" and that is "social media has…come in, and used free speech to stifle free speech, right?" Um, no. pic.twitter.com/GcT1u00d3i — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) November 30, 2022

More from Newsbusters:

Throughout the interview, Ressa would also cite academic studies to give her argument more validity, but this cherry-picking of evidence ignores that countries that were dictatorships prior to 1989 and ones like Russia and Venezuela that did not relapse because of social media and that those regimes hate social media and freedom of speech and that Duterte is no longer president of The Philippines. After also blaming social media for January 6, Ressa added, “Three sentences have I said repeatedly since 2016, if you don’t have facts, you can’t have truth. Without truth you can’t have trust. Without these three we have no shared reality. We can’t solve any problems. We have no democracy. That’s what social media has done. It has come in, and used free speech to stifle free speech, right?”

Does this lamentation over not having a shared reality include revulsion at the idea that men can become pregnant or was the previous Twitter leadership right to label that hate speech? Oh, no. Of course not. Twitter leadership was definitely right to label that as hate speech. Because it’s speech that Colbert and Ressa would disagree with. Do try and keep up.

But wait, there's more. In 2021, Maria Ressa won the Nobel Peace Prize for "efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace"https://t.co/mVfrBh1QVS — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) November 30, 2022

Further proof that the Nobel Prize Committee has a wicked sense of humor.

But wait! There’s more:

Nobel Peace Prize winner @mariaressa, who faces decades in prison in the Philippines, says we are living in the age of “exponential lies,” as fast-moving disinformation online weakens democracy globally. She says fighting for integrity is like “hand-to-hand combat.” pic.twitter.com/RlDLtBXnCp — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) November 28, 2022

She’s really been making the rounds lately:

Ressa was also on CNN This Morning and said that the idea that the answer to free speech is more free speech "Doesn't work today. Not in the age of exponential lies." Again, Nobel Peace Prize winner pic.twitter.com/XGiofqazSR — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) November 30, 2022

Her reminder that “frankly, journalists bear the brunt of this” free-speech-caused “information warfare” is just the cherry on top.

And this is the cherry on top of that cherry:

The chyron says CHINESE REGIME INCREASES CENSORSHIP IN ATTEMPT TO STOP PROTESTS https://t.co/VI8P2opYTw — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 30, 2022

You couldn’t parody this stuff. Ain’t nothin’ like the real thing, baby.

The main example given in this clip is Philippines, which is…a democracy. Objecting to Duterte is reasonable but what isn't reasonable is defining democracy as policies you like and saying when people elect the people you dislike it's not democratic. https://t.co/8Xxgj8QDrf — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 30, 2022

Ironically this is what the antidemocratic forces in places like Egypt or Syria said: we can't have democracy because then it will lead to governments we don't like. But that's not the point of democracy. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 30, 2022

In the minds of people like Maria Ressa, the whole point of democracy is silencing dissent.

they really want to look you in your face and tell you the greatest threat to freedom is your freedom https://t.co/sbkrtCOWe5 — Mike Solana (@micsolana) November 30, 2022

These people aren’t just deranged; they’re utterly broken.

And extremely dangerous.

The rise of anti-free speech tendencies among powerful elites and media classes is quite alarming. https://t.co/9eC04IBJXJ — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) November 30, 2022

