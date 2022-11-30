“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert recently sat down with former CNN reporter — and Nobel Peace Prize winner! — Maria Ressa, and, naturally, the subject of freedom of speech came up. Or, more specifically, the subject of why freedom of speech is so dangerous came up.

Watch:

More from Newsbusters:

Throughout the interview, Ressa would also cite academic studies to give her argument more validity, but this cherry-picking of evidence ignores that countries that were dictatorships prior to 1989 and ones like Russia and Venezuela that did not relapse because of social media and that those regimes hate social media and freedom of speech and that Duterte is no longer president of The Philippines.

After also blaming social media for January 6, Ressa added, “Three sentences have I said repeatedly since 2016, if you don’t have facts, you can’t have truth. Without truth you can’t have trust. Without these three we have no shared reality. We can’t solve any problems. We have no democracy. That’s what social media has done. It has come in, and used free speech to stifle free speech, right?”

Does this lamentation over not having a shared reality include revulsion at the idea that men can become pregnant or was the previous Twitter leadership right to label that hate speech?

Oh, no. Of course not. Twitter leadership was definitely right to label that as hate speech. Because it’s speech that Colbert and Ressa would disagree with. Do try and keep up.

Further proof that the Nobel Prize Committee has a wicked sense of humor.

But wait! There’s more:

She’s really been making the rounds lately:

Her reminder that “frankly, journalists bear the brunt of this” free-speech-caused “information warfare” is just the cherry on top.

And this is the cherry on top of that cherry:

You couldn’t parody this stuff. Ain’t nothin’ like the real thing, baby.

In the minds of people like Maria Ressa, the whole point of democracy is silencing dissent.

These people aren’t just deranged; they’re utterly broken.

And extremely dangerous.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNdemocracyfree speechFreedom of speechinformation warfarejournalistsMaria RessaNobel Peace Prizesocial mediaStephen Colbert