A couple of weeks ago, The New Yorker took an in-depth look at “the right-wing mothers fueling the school-board wars.” Among the “right-wing mothers” is Moms for Liberty, a group that’s actually made some headway in the fight to give parents a bigger say in their kids’ education.

Recently, Moms for Liberty scored a victory in South Carolina’s Berkeley County School District when conservative school members they’d backed voted to fire Deon Jackson. NBC News was all over that — and they were careful to note that the fired superintendent, Deon Jackson, was also the district’s first black superintendent:

Within hours, the school board had voted to fire the district’s first Black superintendent, terminate the district’s lawyer, ban critical race theory and set up a new committee to decide whether certain books and materials should be banned from schools. https://t.co/D07mcyisv9 — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 17, 2022

Wow. Sounds like a pretty clear-cut case of right-wing racism. From NBC News:

On Tuesday evening, the Berkeley County School District in South Carolina swore in the board members who were elected last week, six of whom were endorsed by the conservative activist group Moms for Liberty. Within two hours, the school board had voted to fire the district’s first Black superintendent, terminate the district’s lawyer, ban critical race theory and set up a committee to decide whether certain books and materials should be banned from schools. In addition, the board voted to replace the chair with Mac McQuillin, a local attorney and one of the board members backed by Moms for Liberty.

Wow, Moms for Liberty. Just … wow. Obviously the racists at Moms for Liberty don’t care so much about students’ educations and welfare as they do about hating black superintenden— wait:

Context: The guy they had replace him is also black. https://t.co/HzYs9YT77L — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 17, 2022

Say what, now? More from NBC News:

Moments later, McQuillin moved to terminate Deon Jackson, who was appointed superintendent last year, and replace him with Anthony Dixon, who had worked in the district as an administrator. Dixon will be the district’s second Black superintendent, after Jackson.

Oh. That actually seems like pretty important context, particularly when you consider the pretty inflammatory narrative that NBC News is clearly trying to push with that their tweet.

Ssh – don't disturb the narrative … — Squiddy McCephalopod (@squiddy61) November 17, 2022

That seems like important context they left out for no particular reason, huh? — Russell Michaels, The Tall Man, Momotaros, Jinzo (@TGBED8v8) November 17, 2022

So weird, right?

When people ask "what media bias?" — Pat Jeremy (@PatJ3remy) November 17, 2022

Just show them NBC News’ tweet.

In any event, if these school board wars really are about the children, race should be a non-factor. It’s all about the content of people’s character. At least that’s how it should be.

He doesn't get a pass because he's black. If you get between mama bears and their cubs, you gots to go. BYE! https://t.co/J2hOmosD9z — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) November 17, 2022

