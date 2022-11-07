As a general rule, we strongly advise against looking to celebrities or famous people for advice on how to vote. And we still advise against it.

However, as a general rule, we also strongly advise sitting back and enjoying when one comes along and throws a live grenade into the discourse, because when that happens, you’re in for quite a show.

Well, Elon Musk just did it, and you know what? We’re here for it:

To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

Ooo …

Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who’s in charge! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

The man’s got a point.

Gridlock can be very useful. Not to mention extremely entertaining.

Based AF.

lol. the responses to this will be fun to read. — yes, THAT Darkcola (@darkcola2) November 7, 2022

Yeah, they are. Here’s just a taste:

lol just a touch of election interference eh — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) November 7, 2022

Election interference!

Oh hai Aaron. We’ve been expecting you.

So you got some orders? https://t.co/GYErRf0wwp — Buddha TheHun (@BuddhaThehun) November 7, 2022

From Russia, no less!

Elon Musk makes it clear as day why he is using Twitter for his far right political motivations. This is a $44B campaign contribution to the GOP.https://t.co/frBxKlUbuO — PARODY tRumpnado 🌊 (@Trumpnado2016) November 7, 2022

All pretense as to your plans for Twitter are gone. This was all about trying to swing the election to the GOP as best as you could using the biggest platform in the world. Throwing away $44B seems excessive for this plan, but I'm sure you'll get some back on the tax cuts. — Ethan Sacks (@ethanjsacks) November 7, 2022

They’re, like, legit upset about this.

thank you, billionaire who purchased a social media company to own the libs, for your advice on the excesses of individual power — alex kasprak (@alexkasprak) November 7, 2022

Just leaving this here as a reminder. Since it so offended you last time. https://t.co/th2jJFmkYS — (((Howard Forman))) (sarcasm/parody) (@thehowie) November 7, 2022

Now that he spent billions of his own & others money to get the spotlight firmly shining on him the partisan purpose of his platform purchase is revealed RIGHT in time to reach objective. Oligarchs depend on government inaction to protect their corruptionhttps://t.co/XPyYLZkzIK — Get vaccinated. Against COVID & fascism. web rant (@web_rant) November 7, 2022

Manipulating the vote. Pay attention. This is NOT the way democracy works pic.twitter.com/VAMGuPI7GM — Sandi Bachom (@sandibachom) November 7, 2022

To independent-minded voters:

The choice is clear — democracy or dictatorship; freedom or subjugation pic.twitter.com/oZ2GiaauUa — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) November 7, 2022

Geez, guys. Calm down.

Can't wait to see the triggered response from progressive candidates and celebrities. Maybe if we're lucky, this tweet will make a WH press conference. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) November 7, 2022

Keep your fingers crossed that someone will ask Karine Jean-Pierre about it.

