As a general rule, we strongly advise against looking to celebrities or famous people for advice on how to vote. And we still advise against it.

However, as a general rule, we also strongly advise sitting back and enjoying when one comes along and throws a live grenade into the discourse, because when that happens, you’re in for quite a show.

Well, Elon Musk just did it, and you know what? We’re here for it:

Ooo …

The man’s got a point.

Gridlock can be very useful. Not to mention extremely entertaining.

Based AF.

Yeah, they are. Here’s just a taste:

Election interference!

Oh hai Aaron. We’ve been expecting you.

From Russia, no less!

They’re, like, legit upset about this.

Geez, guys. Calm down.

Keep your fingers crossed that someone will ask Karine Jean-Pierre about it.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

