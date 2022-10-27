Well, kids … it looks like it’s finally official for real again. For real this time. All your Twitter are belong to Elon Musk.

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

Well alrighty then.

It does seem pretty reasonable. And that makes a lot of liberals very, very nervous.

This is obviously why people who are losing their shit over this need to calm down, not that he is saying he wants to make the world a nicer place or whatever. But that he’s talking to advertisers and selling them on a plan. He isn’t intending to burn $44 billion to own the libs. https://t.co/sKKl1IepWE — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) October 27, 2022

This has been apparent from the beginning and everyone who has been either extremely exited or extremely sad about him taking over has been delusional. — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) October 27, 2022

Elon Musk is not some kind of savior. But he’s also not the spawn of Satan. And yet there a whole lot of liberals out there who believe exactly that.

once you step back from the psychodrama that is the culture war you’ll shake loose & be like “why would someone spend $44 billion just to hurt my feelings? Moreover why would someone who voted Obama twice and John Kerry and al gore and Joe Biden spend $44B on electing Mussolini?” — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) October 27, 2022

I mean it’s not like the other rich people who own companies you use like you and agree with your thoughts. They put up with you and your opinions because they like money. — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) October 27, 2022

“I will leave Twitter the second Elon ones it,” the person typed on their phone that was made in a wage slavery mill overseas. — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) October 27, 2022

In his snarky thread, Ben Dreyfuss is referring to people like writer, lawyer, and popular Twitter lib @nycsouthpaw, who, to read his tweet, you’d think is ready to leave behind all his earthly possessions and retreat to the safety of a subterranean cave somewhere:

I hate the idea that one toxic jerk can just buy this community and wreck it. I wish it wasn’t about to happen. I’m going to miss all of you and miss what it was. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 27, 2022

Do you need a tissue, southpaw? At least let us help you find a good therapist.

Can we call someone for you? Please tell us you’re safe. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 27, 2022

Don’t worry. He’s safe. But he’s definitely not OK. So very many people are definitely not OK.

Remember we've all done this before, we're pros. Usenet, yahoo questions, our old wow guild website, something awful, reddit and most recently the forums at the lemon party website. We just need to go together. Have you figured it out? — Kombiz Lavasany (@kombiz) October 27, 2022

See also, basically, our country. — Craig Newman (@craignewman) October 27, 2022

So long, farewell, auf Wiedersehen, goodbye … — Kate Brannen (@K8brannen) October 27, 2022

Spoiler alert: None of these people will actually leave Twitter under Elon Musk.

But they will have further exposed themselves as the strange, sad little people that they are.

I have not used the term “snowflake” unironically in quite some time. https://t.co/7BOPnD3qyl — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) October 27, 2022

@nycsouthpaw at all are textbook snowflakes. Textbook.

If you tap your heels together as you cry just a bit harder, maybe your wishes will come true. — (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) October 27, 2022

Grow up. — Boooooo 👻 (@IzaBooboo) October 27, 2022

We’re torn. On the one hand, we think people like @nycsouthpaw need to grow up. But on the other, we’d genuinely miss the free comedic content that they provide.

This is genuinely funny. Well done. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 27, 2022

Encore! Encore!

