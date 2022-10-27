Well, kids … it looks like it’s finally official for real again. For real this time. All your Twitter are belong to Elon Musk.

Well alrighty then.

It does seem pretty reasonable. And that makes a lot of liberals very, very nervous.

Elon Musk is not some kind of savior. But he’s also not the spawn of Satan. And yet there a whole lot of liberals out there who believe exactly that.

In his snarky thread, Ben Dreyfuss is referring to people like writer, lawyer, and popular Twitter lib @nycsouthpaw, who, to read his tweet, you’d think is ready to leave behind all his earthly possessions and retreat to the safety of a subterranean cave somewhere:

Do you need a tissue, southpaw? At least let us help you find a good therapist.

Don’t worry. He’s safe. But he’s definitely not OK. So very many people are definitely not OK.

Spoiler alert: None of these people will actually leave Twitter under Elon Musk.

But they will have further exposed themselves as the strange, sad little people that they are.

@nycsouthpaw at all are textbook snowflakes. Textbook.

We’re torn. On the one hand, we think people like @nycsouthpaw need to grow up. But on the other, we’d genuinely miss the free comedic content that they provide.

Encore! Encore!

