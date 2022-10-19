Progressive nutjob and aspiring U.S. Senator from Wisconsin Mandela Barnes is a real piece of work. But it’s important for voters to consider that he’s been a real piece of work for years now.

Like, at least since 2015 (but well before that, too). Check out this genuinely insane tweet he sent on New Year’s Day of that year:

The first tweet of 2015 from @khamenei_ir is #BlackLivesMatter. Let that sink in. May This be a most wonderful year for you and yours. — Mandela Barnes (@TheOtherMandela) January 1, 2015

Welp.

Uh, yeah. Major YIKES.

oh, the democratic senate candidate in wisconsin was praising khamenei’s cynical praise of blm in 2015. cool. #WISen https://t.co/IciYI6dwtr — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) October 19, 2022

Fawning over an Iranian leader hasn’t been an OK thing to do for decades, but when you consider what’s happening there now (state-sanctioned murder of Iranian women, for example), it’s an especially egregiously bad look.

Here is #WISen candidate Mandela Barnes (D) praising the Ayatollah of Iran for tweeting "#BlackLivesMatter". Barnes has not deleted this tweet. 👇 https://t.co/UW37uX1mJo — RRH Elections (@RRHElections) October 19, 2022

Because he’s not sorry about it.

And if he does eventually delete it, it won’t be because he actually feels bad; it will be because someone who knows better than he does will urge him to flush it down the memory hole because the optics are terrible.

That’s also the case for another Barnes’ tweet, this one from way back in 2013:

I'd like to pull a Rodman next. I should have hopped that fence to Syria when I had the chance. — Mandela Barnes (@TheOtherMandela) April 10, 2013

There’s still time for you to go to Syria, Mandela.

These two tweets are just brutal finds from the Free Beacon. Disastrous that Barnes tweeting them. Insane that they're still not deleted. pic.twitter.com/DoYe17unIj — Yesh Ginsburg (@yesh222) October 19, 2022

Again, Barnes isn’t sorry for the tweets. He wasn’t sorry when he originally sent them, and he isn’t sorry now.

This is really bad. Both a reprehensible thing to say and certainly disastrous politically for Barnes https://t.co/AtJc3cch2p — Cameron (@CameronTaylorOH) October 19, 2022

If there’s any justice, it will indeed prove to be politically disastrous for Mandela Barnes.

Why did Wisconsin democrats pick this person?! https://t.co/1tpQ2P1LzG — King Mike The 1st (@brooklynmike21) October 19, 2022

Ron Johnson winning by double digits should not shock anyone. — Poster Tubs (@PosterTubs) October 19, 2022

Anyway, for more on this, be sure to head over to the Washington Free Beacon:

Mandela Barnes has used his Twitter to defend some of the world's most notorious dictators & repressive governments. Barnes praised Iran’s supreme leader for supporting BLM & said he wanted to be the "Dennis Rodman" of the Assad regime. Via @alanagoodmanhttps://t.co/qbQ0yOeQZc — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 19, 2022

Brutal.

***

Related:

***

