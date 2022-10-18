President Joe Biden spoke today to “Defend Choice,” aka promise to codify the not-constitutional right to kill your unborn baby.

The idea of pledging that preserving abortion access will be the president’s top priority is disturbing enough. But then there’s this, which is quite disturbing in its own right.

Watch:

Oh … oh dear …

OK, the thing with her cheeks is weird. We wouldn’t necessarily call it a rub, but it’s weird.

The thing with her hand, though … a handshake would’ve been OK. Even a handshake followed by a gentle hand squeeze. But if you look at that young woman’s face, you can see the moment of realization when it hits her that Joe Biden is not going to let go of her hand anytime soon. It’s written all over her disturbed face.

And, if you can believe it (you can), there’s still more where that creepiness came from:

Staaaaaahp, Joe.

This is not our kinda guy.

***

