Politics Girl is pretty popular on the TikTok, the Instagram, and on the YouTubes. And, judging by her nearly 440,000 followers, she’s pretty popular on the Twitters, too.

And that means there are way too many people on this planet who see something like this and are impressed by it:

If you’re still voting Republican, what are you doing? I truly don’t understand. pic.twitter.com/V9L8YkVkcx — PoliticsGirl (@IAmPoliticsGirl) October 11, 2022

Did you get all that? Cuz it was a lot.

In her defense, we absolutely believe her when she says she truly doesn’t understand why anyone out there would want to vote for Republicans over Democrats. That’s abundantly clear based on her little rant. We’re gonna go out on a limb and suggest that she truly understand a lot of things.

Her entire "argument" is based on bigotries and bogeyman the media and Democrats have designed and labeled for her to hate. She's a nice little useful idiot. https://t.co/WU09q4gTTc — Shashi Galore (@shashigette) October 11, 2022

Well, she’s an idiot, anyway. Not sure about the “useful” bit. Although we suppose she’s useful in that she offers a glimpse into just how desperate the Left is to believe and to make others believe that the Democratic Party is the party of human rights and freedom and goodness and that in the grand scheme of things, being able to abort your baby is more important than being able to afford to feed your family.

I just waisted 2 min's and 26 seconds of my life listening to this psycho dem. repeat every talking point imaginable that a psycho dem. would repeat. I kept watching, hoping it would be a joke, however, I was really wrong. https://t.co/10wP2evOL8 — george kately (@KatelyGeorge) October 11, 2022

The Republican Party has got plenty of problems. Let’s be clear about that. But it’s not the Republican Party that’s been in charge of both the legislative and executive branches for the last nearly-two years. The Democratic Party built this. The Democratic Party made this happen.

And we’ll be damned if we’re about to vote to keep them in power.

A woman with crazy eyes from the party of censorship warns me of my freedoms being stripped if I don't vote her way. Hard pass. https://t.co/prB2fw6ItV — Shugga Rey (@ReyShugga) October 11, 2022

***

