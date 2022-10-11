Politics Girl is pretty popular on the TikTok, the Instagram, and on the YouTubes. And, judging by her nearly 440,000 followers, she’s pretty popular on the Twitters, too.

And that means there are way too many people on this planet who see something like this and are impressed by it:

Did you get all that? Cuz it was a lot.

In her defense, we absolutely believe her when she says she truly doesn’t understand why anyone out there would want to vote for Republicans over Democrats. That’s abundantly clear based on her little rant. We’re gonna go out on a limb and suggest that she truly understand a lot of things.

Well, she’s an idiot, anyway. Not sure about the “useful” bit. Although we suppose she’s useful in that she offers a glimpse into just how desperate the Left is to believe and to make others believe that the Democratic Party is the party of human rights and freedom and goodness and that in the grand scheme of things, being able to abort your baby is more important than being able to afford to feed your family.

The Republican Party has got plenty of problems. Let’s be clear about that. But it’s not the Republican Party that’s been in charge of both the legislative and executive branches for the last nearly-two years. The Democratic Party built this. The Democratic Party made this happen.

And we’ll be damned if we’re about to vote to keep them in power.

