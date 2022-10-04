Well, folks, it’s that time of year again. Time for the annual American College of Emergency Physicians Scientific Assembly!

This ophthalmologist was there, and from the looks of things, he was one of many attendees who had a great time:

They’re certainly making a difference for people like the Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz. In fact, they damn near killed her!

Good Lord, she’s exhausting.

Taylor Lorenz has smeared and doxxed people, literally leaving them vulnerable to injury or even death. Keep that in mind as she complains about people who aren’t anywhere near her not wearing masks leaving her vulnerable to further disability or even death.

While Taylor’s busy complaining about doctors — most, if not all, of whom are likely vaccinated — not wearing masks, she should seriously consider wearing a muzzle. Maybe two, just to be safe.

Until she does, she should fully expect to be called out and mercilessly mocked for every single thing she says.

Taylor Lorenz claims she’s “severely immunocompromised,” but even if that’s true, it’s nothing compared to how morally and ethically compromised she is.

