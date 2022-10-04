Well, folks, it’s that time of year again. Time for the annual American College of Emergency Physicians Scientific Assembly!

This ophthalmologist was there, and from the looks of things, he was one of many attendees who had a great time:

We had an awesome time at #ACEP22 thank you everybody for coming out! pic.twitter.com/HPUB0GBF2p — Dr. Glaucomflecken (@DGlaucomflecken) October 1, 2022

Best keynote speakers I’ve ever heard! Thanks for sharing yourselves with us, you’re making a difference ❤️✊ — Ryan Marino MD (@RyanMarino) October 2, 2022

They’re certainly making a difference for people like the Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz. In fact, they damn near killed her!

As someone who’s severely immunocompromised this is absolutely horrifying and disappointing to see. Stark reminder of all the medical professionals who don’t care at all about keeping vulnerable patients safe from a raging deadly and disabling pandemic — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) October 4, 2022

Good Lord, she’s exhausting.

That yes.. those who are able, vaccinated, take every precaution seriously can and should be able to gather in a room to celebrate and appreciate their even being there. Yes it's very unfortunate some still cant.. but it is definitely not because of this group Taylor. — Dr. MichelleTypoQueen (@MichelletypoQ) October 4, 2022

There’s no masks in that large, packed, indoor crowd. Being vaccinated is great but doesn’t mean you can’t spread the virus, we know that testing isn’t perfect either. That’s why we need layered protection, and high quality masks are a crucial part of that. — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) October 4, 2022

Taylor Lorenz has smeared and doxxed people, literally leaving them vulnerable to injury or even death. Keep that in mind as she complains about people who aren’t anywhere near her not wearing masks leaving her vulnerable to further disability or even death.

While Taylor’s busy complaining about doctors — most, if not all, of whom are likely vaccinated — not wearing masks, she should seriously consider wearing a muzzle. Maybe two, just to be safe.

Until she does, she should fully expect to be called out and mercilessly mocked for every single thing she says.

I can't think of a worse spokesperson for the immunocompromised. https://t.co/Tyx4hqeuZX — Popsicle Willy (@PopsicleWilly) October 4, 2022

I wish I wasn't blocked, I promise I wouldn't reply to her I just want to see these nuclear brainworm takes — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 4, 2022

Lmaooooooo — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 4, 2022

Taylor Lorenz claims she’s “severely immunocompromised,” but even if that’s true, it’s nothing compared to how morally and ethically compromised she is.

