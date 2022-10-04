Katie Darling is a Democrat running to replace Republican Congressman Steve Scalise in Louisiana’s 1st Congressional District. And she’s getting a whole lot of liberal love for this ad, which features footage of her giving birth while she emphasizes the importance of preserving abortion access:

One of the liberals showering Darling with praise is Jordan Zakarin, a reporter and producer for More Perfect Union, which, according to their About page, is “helping working people to be seen and heard in media coverage. More justice. More accountability. More power for the people. A More Perfect Union.” Here’s Jordan’s take on Darling’s ad:

Whew! That take left us with third-degree burns. Advocating for abortion while giving birth is certainly bold, but we wouldn’t call it brave. And we definitely wouldn’t call it “braver and more generous than anything Steve Scalise has done in his entire life.”

For eff’s sake, Jordan. All you needed was an additional 30 seconds to think about what you’d just written and you could’ve avoided hitting “tweet” and saved yourself the trouble of looking like a tone-deaf, ignorant jackass. Alas.

That’s exactly who Jordan means:

Keep digging, dude. You’re on a roll.

Ouch.

