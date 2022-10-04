Katie Darling is a Democrat running to replace Republican Congressman Steve Scalise in Louisiana’s 1st Congressional District. And she’s getting a whole lot of liberal love for this ad, which features footage of her giving birth while she emphasizes the importance of preserving abortion access:

Louisiana ranks 50th in crime, 48th in education, and 46th in health care. I’m running for Congress to stop this race to the bottom because our children deserve better. pic.twitter.com/OfFQHuPTzU — Katie Darling for Louisiana (@katie4louisiana) October 3, 2022

One of the liberals showering Darling with praise is Jordan Zakarin, a reporter and producer for More Perfect Union, which, according to their About page, is “helping working people to be seen and heard in media coverage. More justice. More accountability. More power for the people. A More Perfect Union.” Here’s Jordan’s take on Darling’s ad:

This one ad is braver and more generous than anything Steve Scalise has done in his entire life. https://t.co/Co6PzgUGjM — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) October 3, 2022

Whew! That take left us with third-degree burns. Advocating for abortion while giving birth is certainly bold, but we wouldn’t call it brave. And we definitely wouldn’t call it “braver and more generous than anything Steve Scalise has done in his entire life.”

That… is certainly a take… — bgreenway (expert treasure hunter) (@bgreenway) October 4, 2022

This could be the worst take in history.. — D-Mo (@DannyMo04) October 4, 2022

For eff’s sake, Jordan. All you needed was an additional 30 seconds to think about what you’d just written and you could’ve avoided hitting “tweet” and saved yourself the trouble of looking like a tone-deaf, ignorant jackass. Alas.

Steve Scalise dragged himself off a baseball field after being shot and nearly killed by a terrorist. https://t.co/LCs3mDrcWc — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) October 4, 2022

You mean the guy who survived a mass shooting? The one where he was shot at? — Whatever Happened There? (@unclephillyL) October 4, 2022

Sure…Scalise was only shot by a liberal terrorist and crawled to safety and nearly died. This is way braver…🤡 — John Coctostan (@coctolstan) October 4, 2022

You mean the guy who survived a gunshot wound from a Bernie-supporting terrorist? — Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) October 4, 2022

That’s exactly who Jordan means:

It's sad that he got shot and I'm glad he survived. But he's a person with great power, which he uses policies he pursues hurt poor people, women, and people of color, and that hardly qualifies as brave. — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) October 4, 2022

Keep digging, dude. You’re on a roll.

Comparing to a dude who was shot by a Democrat terrorist ….not the win you think it was …but as a New Yorker (and a Mets fan) you show how little you know of anything — Dannhl (@dannhl) October 4, 2022

Ouch.

I appreciate your viewpoint, here. It tells me you are someone not to be taken seriously. — Gregor (@GreggHorn5) October 4, 2022

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!