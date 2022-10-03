We can’t remember the last time we had anything nice to say about “The Daily Show.” A quick search reveals that it wasn’t any time during the past year. The past two years, actually.

Suffice it to say, it’s been a while. But we believe very strongly in giving credit where it’s due, and that’s why we’ve got to give “The Daily Show” props for this video juxtaposing footage from “Veep” with the real-life version of “Veep,” actual Vice President Kamala Harris:

The Veep reboot looks amazing pic.twitter.com/6qwJdcmFBA — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 3, 2022

Fantastic.

If the daily show is roasting you, a democrat lol https://t.co/xMxcb7zHtE — real mandy patinkin (@SoundsnColor) October 3, 2022

See, “Daily Show”? You can be funny!

Harris’ critics have been comparing her to “Veep” for some time now. It’s nice to see “The Daily Show” finally realize that there’s a bottomless barrel of comedic gold to mine there.

Thank you for finally tapping into this golden material that was previously off limits. — Rosstin McDonald (@RosstinM) October 3, 2022

It sure took them long enough. But we’re not here to criticize. We’re here to praise. Nice work, “Daily Show.”

Brutal? Yes. But only in the best sense of the word.

This is brilliant! 🤣🤣 — AnnaV (@perchance99) October 3, 2022

More, please.

Seriously. More. There’s so much more material where that came from.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!