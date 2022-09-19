New York Times Editorial Board Member Mara Gay decided to kick off this week with a reminder that The Joos are stealing money from real New Yorkers:

Happy Sunday! Today is a great day to read about how politicians in New York have allowed your taxpayer money to keep flowing to schools that purposefully deny Hasidic children basic education https://t.co/BQu1M7mXvo — Mara Gay (@MaraGay) September 18, 2022

Screenshotted, just because:

The article she linked to is actually about a week old, and it caused quite a stir when it was originally published thanks to its not-so-thinly veiled antisemitism, targeted specifically at New York City’s considerable Hasidic Jewish community. Readers were supposed to come away from the article with the understanding that Hasidic Jews don’t believe in educating their kids but are still using taxpayer money to run their anti-education schools and using their power as a voting bloc to manipulate government officials.

Antisemitic tropes, anyone? With just a soupçon of ignorance and willful blindness to reality, just for kicks.

They pay taxes too, Mara. Not exactly the best way to frame the story. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) September 19, 2022

Yikesss, What a framing! “Your taxpayer money” is a big tell about who she thinks is a “real” New Yorker https://t.co/LJ77uyjpUL — Isaac Setton (@SettonIsaac) September 19, 2022

Real subtle there, Mara.

Here, @MaraGay suggests that Jews don't pay tax; that funds to Jewish schools are "flowing" as if it's in buckets (while it's cents on the dollar of education spending), and politicians are "allowing" it as if it's corrupt, and "allowing" it because Jews control the politicians. pic.twitter.com/6a8085yvux — OJPAC (@OJPAC) September 18, 2022

.@MaraGay Virtually every house where Hasidim in NY live is owned by Hasidim. Those properties are taxed of which cents on the dollar comes back in school funds. The rest is flowing to the public schools yet politicians are allowing it to happen despite its spectacular failures. — OJPAC (@OJPAC) September 19, 2022

.@MaraGay In Rockland (one of the neighborhoods mentioned in the #ShapiroDossier), Hasidic-owned homes pay $6K – $12K in school tax. #YourTaxDollars. On average, Yeshiva students there get $1,100 in school services (including what the state funds), while public get $25,000 each. — OJPAC (@OJPAC) September 19, 2022

Hasidim help subsidize New York City’s public schools. And if public schools are churning out people like Mara Gay, we’d say those Hasidim deserve refunds, no?

Happy Monday! a) Hasidim pay taxes. b) Minority parents pay taxes, too, but NY public schools deny THEIR children basic education as well. The % of NYC kids who leave public schools unable to read/write/do math should infuriate you. Focus, @MaraGay https://t.co/8nsXnXaqNM — Jewish Policy Center (@thejpc) September 19, 2022

Orthodox Jew here, paying property taxes without kids in public schools. Where is the Times’ concern about failing public schools, by the way? — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) September 19, 2022

Sorry, too busy keeping the spotlight on those Jewish leeches, bleeding real New Yorkers dry in order to fund their kids’ miseducation and perhaps completely take over the city someday. Maybe even the world.

Absolutely heartbreaking! And masses of readers will believe this "mishegas" because it's simply easier (and perhaps more desirable) to believe it then to question all of the false premises! — Bob Burg (@BobBurg) September 19, 2022

And that’s the point, isn’t it?

Your “investigation” left out key basic facts and spun others to fit a predetermined narrative that “others” Haredi Jews. You should be ashamed. https://t.co/Dn0WTVSmtf — Jason Bedrick (@JasonBedrick) September 19, 2022

Mara Gay should be ashamed. And the New York Times should be ashamed for running that piece and for putting someone like Mara Gay on their editorial board.

***

Related:

NYT’s Mara Gay says contraception is next on the chopping block because we hate women enjoying sex

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!