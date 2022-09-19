New York Times Editorial Board Member Mara Gay decided to kick off this week with a reminder that The Joos are stealing money from real New Yorkers:

Screenshotted, just because:

The article she linked to is actually about a week old, and it caused quite a stir when it was originally published thanks to its not-so-thinly veiled antisemitism, targeted specifically at New York City’s considerable Hasidic Jewish community. Readers were supposed to come away from the article with the understanding that Hasidic Jews don’t believe in educating their kids but are still using taxpayer money to run their anti-education schools and using their power as a voting bloc to manipulate government officials.

Antisemitic tropes, anyone? With just a soupçon of ignorance and willful blindness to reality, just for kicks.

Real subtle there, Mara.

Hasidim help subsidize New York City’s public schools. And if public schools are churning out people like Mara Gay, we’d say those Hasidim deserve refunds, no?

Sorry, too busy keeping the spotlight on those Jewish leeches, bleeding real New Yorkers dry in order to fund their kids’ miseducation and perhaps completely take over the city someday. Maybe even the world.

And that’s the point, isn’t it?

Mara Gay should be ashamed. And the New York Times should be ashamed for running that piece and for putting someone like Mara Gay on their editorial board.

